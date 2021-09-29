WCEL Obituaries for Sept. 29, 2021

Photo: Delouth

Bart Delouth

Bart Delouth, age 89, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born May 10, 1932, in Lookeva, Oklahoma, the son of Willie and Clementine (Kelley) DeLouth.

Bart retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers, Willie DeLouth Jr., Richard, Billy, Roy, Bobby, and Leon DeLouth; and one sister, Venetta Williams.

Survivors include his wife, Linda DeLouth; three brothers, Marion DeLouth, Odell DeLouth and Ronnie DeLouth; four sisters, Rosa Hopkins, Shirley Arron, Mary Thomas, and Sharon Phillips; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m., Friday, October 1, 2021, at National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with full military honors.

Brandon Alan O'marro

Brandon Alan O'marro, age 27, of Prairie Grove, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

Brandon was born Oct. 30,1993, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, to parents Sherri Briggs and Duke O'marro.

He is survived by his parents, Sherri Briggs of Prairie Grove, Ark., and Duke O'marro of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; sister, Danielle O'marro of Marshfield, Wisconsin; grandparents, Larry and Joann Briggs of Melbourne, Fla.; aunt, Wendy (Jim) Baker of Marshfield, Wis.; and uncle, Bryan Briggs of Rhinelander, Wis.

Brandon graduated from Rhinelander High School in 2012 and attended Oklahoma State University for computer programming. He adored his mom. He was an avid Minecraft player and gamer, loved animals and dearly loved his two cats, who he wanted to come home to.

He previously worked at EZ Mart and most recently at Taco Bell in Farmington. He was a Mason at the Springdale Masonic Lodge #316.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Iona and Leroy Briggs of Ohio; grandparents, Marie and Alan O'marro of Rhinelander, Wis.

A memorial service will be at Prairie Grove Church of God at a later date.