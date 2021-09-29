Wild, Wild West Shootout

LINCOLN -- The good news for Lincoln fans with the Wolves on the short end of a high scoring 68-47 loss to Hackett emerged in the form of offensive proficiency Friday.

That was evident on the Wolves' first offensive possession after recovering a Hornet fumble and driving 38 yards in five plays to take an early 6-0 lead on Kyler Calvin's 4-yard touchdown run.

"We finally got it rolling. The offense has really struggled the first few weeks of the season but we were able to get a rhythm and guys just made plays," said Lincoln coach Reed Mendoza.

Sophomore signal caller Drew Moore went 3-for-3 on the series for 29 yards. The Wolves picked up four first downs proving their offense could sustain a drive and advance the football something they struggled with two weeks previously in a 48-0 loss at Huntsville.

"Drew Moore had a great game minus one pick. The receivers did a great job of battling for the ball, catching the ball, and scoring touchdowns. The offensive line did a good job of protecting all night. Offensively we feel like we had what we wanted and I'm happy for that," Mendoza said.

Hot Quarterbacks

Moore completed 13-of-18 passes in the first half for 186 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown and connected with senior Kyler Calvin for a 71-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Moore would attempt 24 more passes in the second half completing 12 for 204 yards and finish with a career best 25-of-42 for 390 yards and 4 touchdowns.

As hot as Moore was Hackett quarterback Ethan Slavens was even hotter, throwing for 6 touchdowns in the game.

Slavens completed 28 of 36 passes for 522 yards and one interception. His top target, Peyton Hester, son of former Hornet coach turned athletic director Lonnie Hester, caught 12 passes for 121 yards and four touchdowns while Kamron Elkins caught five passes for 126 yards.

"Our throwing game went really well. Red zone, we kind of struggled a little bit. The second half we came out a lot better offensively in the red zone. We got to get some stuff fixed on defense but it's always good to get a win especially on the road in our conference," said Hackett coach Michael Meador.

Hackett evened the score at 6-6 on Dawsyn Clay's 31-yard reception and went ahead, 12-6, on a Danny Robinson 4-yard run. The Hornets jumped ahead 20-6 at the end of the first quarter with Ethan Slavens firing a 24-yard pass to Cole Ketchum then running in a 2-point conversion.

"Hats off to Hackett, we had no answer for them and we just regroup and keep working hard and know and have faith that it's going to get better," Mendoza said.

Onside Kicks

Moore scored on a 1-yard run on the first play of the second quarter and T. Vang's P.A.T. kick made it 20-13.

Ethan Slavens hooked up twice with Peyton Hester on scores of 9 yards and one yard. The first conversion failed, but Ketchum reeled in a 2-point catch extending Hackett's lead to 34-20 at the half that ended with a wild sequence. Lincoln attempted a hook-and-ladder play with Moore completing a pass, but after three pitches Hackett tackled the ball-carrier for a 1-yard loss.

The ball took bounces favorable to Hackett which successfully recovered an onside kick in the first quarter and after Peyton Hester scored on a 15-yard pass to start the third. The Hornets capitalized on those extra possessions with Nate Gordon scoring on a 1-yard run to open up a 46-20 lead at the 7:47 mark of the third.

"That's one thing we've gotten a lot better at this year. We've got a lot of guys who can kick and our onside kick has been tremendous. I think every game but one we've had at least on onside kick [recovery]," Meador said.

Mendoza's scouting report made him aware the Hornets would onside kick every time and the Wolves practiced that.

"Maybe we should have had more guys to their sideline. We knew they were going to kick it to their sideline every time. We felt we put who were our best hands guys over there and, man, three or four times there it just hopped really high and they did a great job of sprinting down the field and recovering it," Mendoza said.

Offensive Fireworks

Lincoln answered with Jace Birkes catching a 29-yard touchdown pass from Moore but Gordon ran 10 yards for another Hornet score and Ethan Slavens again ran for a 2-point conversion.

Lincoln drove for a touchdown late in the third with Calvin plunging over from 3 yards out. Vang kicked the P.A.T. and the Wolves trailed 54-34 going into the fourth.

The Hornets attained the 60-point plateau with Peyton Hester scoring his fourth touchdown of the contest on a 9-yard pass from Ethan Slavens.

Lincoln matched that with Kellar Price taking in a 7-yard pass from Moore. The Wolves went for two, but a pass attempt failed and Hackett maintained a 60-40 advantage at the 9:10 mark.

The Hornets' final touchdown featured Hayden Medlock catching a 34-yard pass from Ethan Slavens. Ketchum's reception added two points pushing Hackett's total to 68 points, the most ever by an opponent at Wolfpack Stadium.

Not to be outdone, Lincoln scored 10 seconds later with A.J. Garner racing 65 yards after making a catch. Vang's kick accounted for the last point of the aerial duel.

"A.J.'s a guy who kills us in practice every day and he just hadn't had that bust-out game and tonight he had it. That's another bright spot and I'm very proud for him and I'm proud for our team because I think he'll continue to play that way for the rest of the year," Mendoza said.

This week Lincoln travels to West Fork as 3A-1 play continues. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Hackett 68, Lincoln 47

Hackett^--^20^14^20^14^--^68

Lincoln^--^6^14^14^13^--^47

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 4-yard run (run failed), 10:22.

Hackett -- Dawsyn Clay 31-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (run failed), 7:39.

Hackett -- Danny Robinson 4-yard run (run failed), 2:38.

Hackett -- Cole Ketchum 24-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (Ethan Slavens run), 2:07.

Second Quarter

Lincoln -- Drew Moore 1-yard run (T. Vang kick), 11:58.

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 9-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 6:49.

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 1-yard run (Cole Ketchum pass from Ethan Slavens), 3:45.

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 71-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 2:30.

Third Quarter

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 15-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 10:54.

Hackett -- Nate Gordon 1-yard run (pass failed), 7:47.

Lincoln -- Jace Birkes 29-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 5:49.

Hackett -- Nate Gordon 10-yard run (Slavens run), 4:07.

Lincoln -- Kyler Calvin 3-yard run (T. Vang kick), 0:13.

Fourth Quarter

Hackett -- Peyton Hester 9-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (pass failed), 10:50.

Lincoln -- Kellar Price 7-yard pass from Drew Moore (pass failed), 9:10.

Hackett -- Hayden Medlock 34-yard pass from Ethan Slavens (Ketchum pass from Ethan Slavens), 4:46.

Lincoln -- A.J. Garner 65-yard pass from Drew Moore (T. Vang kick), 4:36.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Hackett

Total plays^70^100

First downs^23^37

Total offense^403^598

Rushes-yards^20-13^47-76

Passing yards^390^522

Rush average^0.7^1.6

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^25-42-390-4-1^28-36-522-6-1

Punts-Avg.^1-53.0^0-0.0

Penalties-Yds^12-60^8-53

Turnovers^2^2

Fumbles lost^1^1

Third-down conversion^6-13^14-18

Fourth-down conversion^2-3^3-4

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Lincoln, Nick Martinez 9-13, Kyler Calvin 7-8, Rafael Regaldo 1-2, Layne Sellers 2-(-2), Drew Moore 2-(-8). Totals 20-13. Hackett, Nate Gordon 21-58, Cogan Hester 16-50, Danny Robinson 3-3, Ethan Slavens 7-(-35). Totals 47-76.

PASSING -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 25-42-390-4-1. Hackett, Ethan Slavens 28-36-522-6-1.

RECEIVING -- Lincoln, Kellar Price 7-64, Kyler Calvin 5-97, Rafael Regaldo 5-47, A.J. Garner 3-123, Jace Birkes 2-35, Lincoln Morphis 1-4. Totals 25-390. Hackett, Peyton Hester 12-121, Kamron Elkins 5-126, Hayden Medlock 2-49, Cole Ketchum 5-94, Dawsyn Clay 3-57. Totals 28-522.