Brown Looks In Fine Form

FARMINGTON -- Farmington (8-6-1) blasted Russellville 15-1 in nonconference baseball action on Friday behind a strong pitching performance from senior Chase Brown and plenty of hitting to back that up.

Brown proved stingy, allowing only one run on 4 hits through 4 innings and struck out five. He also had a pair of hits. Weston Sills came on in relief and didn't allow any runs while chipping in 2 hits and 3 RBIs to further cement the win.

"Chase Brown did a good job. He's coming back off an injury from football and we're slowly moving him back to where he's going to be a regular pitcher for us. He threw four innings and Weston Sills pitched the fifth and did a really good job," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Senior shortstop Caden Elsik went 4-for-4 and drove in 3 runs to top all Farmington hitters with everybody getting at least one hit while senior catcher Trey Hill produced 3 RBIs for the Cardinals.

"We had two or three guys with multiple hits, Caden Elisk, Weston Sills, and Trey Hill. We did a really good job up and down the lineup and we needed that to be honest. We've been struggling at the plate. We've had some extra-curriculars go on outside our program and it's kind of brought us closer together and our kids responded today and I was happy about that," Harper said.

Farmington scored 5 runs in the first. Hill sparked the surge by singling into right center, marking the third straight hit by the Cardinals to start the game. Michael White got hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brown struck out before Caden Elsik drove in a pair of runs by doubling into deep center field.

The Cyclones switched pitchers but Kyson Bridges kept the heat on. His ground out produced a run. Sills sent a single into right center scoring the fifth run of the first for Farmington.

Both teams left the bases loaded going into the bottom of the second inning but with two outs Farmington picked up the sticks again. Brown singled into left field and Caden Elsik singled setting up Bridges, who drove in a run with a third straight Cardinal single, this one into left field.

Sills jacked a triple to up the Cardinal lead to 8-0 before Russellville could get out of the inning.

The Cyclones scored their only run of the contest in the third inning when Tyler Hipps hit into a fielder's choice with runners at the corners. Brown issued a walk but got out of the inning by striking out Mason Brady.

When Farmington came up Lawson DeVault and Case Enderland singled and advanced on a passed ball with Hill batting. Hill drove in a run and another run scored when Brown made contact the ball bounced off Russellville's diving third baseman to push the Cardinal lead to 10-1 at the end of the third inning.

Farmington tacked on 5 more runs beyond that while continuing to shut out Russellville in all but one inning.

"We had to regroup tonight and we did that because we lost a game [that didn't get played] yesterday due to the rain, but we're looking forward to next week," Harper said.

Monday's game was canceled. The Cardinals went to Gentry on Tuesday, then entertain Elkins Thursday and host Berryville on Friday.