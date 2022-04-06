College News

University of Central Arkansas

The following area students were named to the fall 2021 President's List: Amanda Alexander and Jared Jowers of Farmington; Ian Howerton and Makinsey Parnell of Prairie Grove.

The following area students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's List: Brayden Bailey, Mckenzi Bogan, Collin Hummel, Arie Pruett and Kally Stout, all of Farmington; Rebekah Bostian, Jayden Carter, Vivian Norris, Katelyn Rateliff and Morgan Wunder, all of Prairie Grove.

Morgan Rylee Wunder of Prairie Grove was one of 664 graduates from UCA during its 2021 fall commencement held in December at Farris Center on campus.

University of Arkansas Little Rock

Devan Marcus of Summers graduated from UALR in the fall 2021 commencement ceremony with a master's degree in education.

Kelli Shaw of Farmington graduated from UALR in the fall 2021 commencement ceremony with a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice.