Energy From The Sunby Lynn Kutter | April 6, 2022 at 8:40 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Employees with Hilltop Electric, Inc., of Little Rock install solar panels, called modules, for a solar array behind Williams Elementary School in Farmington. The company is contracted by Entegrity to install all three of the school district's arrays. The other two will be at Farmington High School. The Williams' array will have eight rows with 816 solar modules. Farmington School Board in May 2021 approved a $3.88 million energy savings performance contract with Entegrity, which guarantees to reduce the district's annual energy and maintenance expenses by almost $300,000.
Print Headline: Energy From The Sun
