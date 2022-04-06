Farmington Girls Blank Gentry 5-0

GENTRY -- On Tuesday, March 29, the Farmington girls soccer team won 5-0 on the road at Gentry. The weather was still warm at the 5 p.m. start, but a light rain was falling on the field. Both teams got off to a slow start although the Lady Cardinals took a quick lead with a goal to lead 1-0 at halftime.

Farmington increased its intensity coming out of the break and tacked on four more goals, while holding the Lady Pioneers without a goal. Gentry coach Jamie Johnson felt his team played an OK first half but lamented what he described as "being blown out in the second half" with the Lady Pioneers not able to answer Farmington's four goals.

According to Johnson confidence is something the Lady Pioneers still need to work on while noting they are communicating better on the field. Johnson credited sophomore Emma Tevebaugh with playing "phenomenal defense," and also praised freshman Morgan Polina, who moved into the starting lineup on defense, as performing well in that role.

Harrison 6, Farmington 0

Noelle Pall, Clare Barger and Jette Kreymann scored two goals apiece and propelled Harrison past Farmington on Tuesday, March 15. Pall scored two goals off corner kicks by Elise Bell, who also assisted on Kreymann's first goal. Barger's two goals were unassisted, while Kreymann's second goal came off an assist by Liani Cash. Sydney Hobson had a save for Harrison (4-2-1).

