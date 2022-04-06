JP Seeks To Represent New House District 23

Editor's note: Registered voters in western Washington County will be voting in the May 24 primary election for the Republican candidate for the new District 23 seat in the state House. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Ryan Hanson in November. This week, the Enterprise-Leader focuses on the Republican candidates for House District 23, Kendra Moore, Byron Suggs and Jim Wilson.

Washington County Justice of the Peace Jim Wilson, 69, wants to take the experience he's received on the county level and the state level and use it to represent the residents of District 23 in the state House of Representatives.

Wilson, of Fayetteville, has served as the District 14 justice of the peace since January 2021. He serves on the Washington County Quorum Court's finance and budget committee and is vice chair of the county services committee.

Wilson also worked six years as chief of staff to the director of the state Department of Health, was the director of Boards and Commissions for Gov. Mike Huckabee and has been an operations officer for two local banks, having oversight of budget preparation.

He's retired as administrative manager for the Northwest Region of the Department of Health, and he and his wife have had a small business providing rental housing for 40 years.

Wilson graduated from Springdale High School and graduated from the University of Arkansas in 1974 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration. He is an active member of Cross Church in Fayetteville.

During his work experience with the department of health and for Huckabee, Wilson said he interacted with members of the state Legislature.

"Both of these assignments will give me a headstart in becoming a valuable representative for the citizens of District 23," Wilson wrote in a profile form for the Enterprise-Leader about his candidacy.

Wilson said he is running for the new District 23, which includes Lincoln and part of Prairie Grove, because he has taken an active role pursuing "good government" for Washington County and the state for more than 30 years.

"I have recruited candidates and assisted candidates to see that we had good people for several races," Wilson said. "Having now retired four and one half years ago, I feel that I now have the time to commit to represent the good, hard working people of this new legislative district."

On the state level, Wilson said Arkansas needs to continue to improve education and to seek to have a level playing field for income tax levels when compared with Missouri, Louisiana and Mississippi.

For District 23, highway needs continue to lag behind the population surge in Northwest Arkansas, Wilson said. He said he will do everything he can to encourage the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas Highway Commission to meet the highway needs in this region and especially in District 23.

Wilson has lived in the new District 23 since 1978. He said he believes in keeping taxes as low as possible, is pro-life, pro second amendment and pro law and order.

"I don't think government has all the answers," Wilson said. "The nuclear family is an essential component of a healthy society."