FARMINGTON -- If you're ready to get outside, move and have fun, the city's Community Development Committee is ready to help you do just that.

The committee is starting a new community program, called "Let's Move, Farmington," that will be held from 9-10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Creekside Park.

The first activity will be line dancing, Saturday (April 9) at the small pavilion at the park. The program continues through the second Saturday in September.

City Council member Diane Bryant, who chairs the committee, said the idea of "Let's Move, Farmington," is reflective of the committee's vision statement and mission statement.

The vision statement says the committee will foster a welcoming, interesting and pleasant community where people want to live.

The mission statement says the committee will coordinate with others to provide events that increase citizen involvement, pride and loyalty to the city.

"This helps create a positive image for our community," Bryant said.

As an incentive to encourage citizens to come out and enjoy the park while meeting others, the committee is giving away free t-shirts to participants at the activities.

Following is the schedule of activities:

• April 9 and May 14: line dancing.

• June 11 and July 9: Pickleball lessons (equipment is provided).

• Aug. 13 and Sept. 10: Yoga lessons.