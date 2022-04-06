Moore Runs To Give Back To District 23 Communities

Kendra Moore of Lincoln is running for the new District 23 seat in the House of Representatives to give back to the communities that have given to her and to ensure the way of life that's important to them is protected at the state level.

The new District 23, created because of the 2020 census, includes the Lincoln area and part of Prairie Grove.

Moore, who has served on Lincoln School Board in various roles since 2010, including board president, describes herself as a Christian, mom, business owner and farmer.

"The communities of District 23 are very important to me," Moore wrote in a candidate profile form for the Enterprise-Leader. "These are the communities where I was raised and attended school, where my parents worked, and where I am raising my family, attending church and operating my business. My heart's desire is to give back to the communities that have given so much to me, teachers and coaches who poured into me to ensure I was prepared for my future, small business owners who gave selflessly to fundraisers and scholarships, pastors who encouraged and instructed us as young people and friends who treat you like family."

She is a contractor and owner of Redeemed Construction & Renovation, LLC. She graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas and earned a master's degree of business administration from John Brown University.

Moore said a state representative is a "servant of the people" and she considers herself a servant who has dedicated time, talents and treasure to give back to her communities.

"As a school board member, I have worked to ensure students are equipped and that educators feel valued and supported; as a businesswoman, I've invested in the restoration of homes and business properties for economic development; and as a church member, I've tried to be the hands and feet of our ministries," Moore wrote.

Moore said she is passionate about the success of small business owners, agriculturists, school systems and families and wants to protect this path of success and keep it clear for the next generation.

Moore said she has worked hard to develop characteristics that would make her a successful state representative to address the needs and interests of the people of District 23 at the state level.

"I believe a successful State Representative should be able to demonstrate servant leadership, capable of good strategic thinking, be an empathetic listener and be team-oriented," Moore said.

She has led teams in organizations at all levels, and said she believes at the heart of a successful leader is the desire to serve others.

"That is my desire and what I try to live out each day," Moore said.

Strategic thinking has been important as a marketing professional to think critically to solve problems, initiate new ideas and develop innovative solutions for the future, she said.

As a state representative, Moore said she would seek to listen and understand the needs of the people. As a business professional and business owner, Moore said she's learned to be a good listener.

She's seen the importance of teamwork through her business, volunteer time, on the school board and with community and church planning teams.

"These skills will be critical in my success as a State Representative, as I work with fellow legislators, civic organizations, city governments, small business owners and educators," she wrote.

Moore said the most pressing needs facing the state and District 23 are the economy and the challenges that small businesses are facing in today's economy. Other needs are protecting farmers and their ability to create and maintain a sustainable livelihood, preserving conservative family values, providing adequate funding for education and healthcare, continued investment in broadband for rural citizens and less government and fewer taxes.

She said she's been connecting with people in the District 23 communities to listen and better understand their needs so that will help her make judgments on legislation to provide a path to success.