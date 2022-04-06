Restaurant Inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. NonCritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

March 21

Con Sabor A Mexico

107 Pittman St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Observed light shields were missing in the kitchen and food preparation area.

Frederick's One Stop Mart

103 N. Pittman St., Prairie Grove Critical violations: Grated cheese at 47 degrees in the kitchen prep table. Noncritical violations: Floor around the pizza prep area and ice cream display has accumulation of food debris. Kitchen carts, refrigerator and the floor under equipment has accumulation of food debris and dust.

March 22

Wendy's

281 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Rain leaking from the joint in the door frame.

March 24

Erica's Restaurant

243 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Rice cooling for five hours 25 minutes at 98 degrees. Cheese dip at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler.The temperature gauges show the temperature is 48 degrees. NonCritical violations: No certified food protection manager. Unopened package of raw bacon in contact with a package of sliced ham. No test strips.

Green Oak Center

249 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Several food items expired, such as: whole kernel corn expired on Aug. 27, 2021, and December 2021, green beans expired Dec. 13, 2021, flour expired on April 9, 2021, evaporated milk expired on Feb. 20, 2022, etc. NonCritical violations: No certified food protection M=manager. There is a large buildup of ice in the freezers and around the freezer doors. No test strips. Posted permit expired on 9-30-2021.

Taco Bell

331 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: None. NonCritical violations: Permit expired on 12-30-2020.

SPECIAL TO NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE