Shiloh Holds Off Cards 4-1

FARMINGTON -- Errors proved costly as Farmington dropped a 4A-1 Conference baseball game, 4-1, at Shiloh Christian on Tuesday, March 29, on the heels of a 23-13 win over the NWA Hornets.

"I thought we pitched it good enough to win. Myles Harvey pitched really well. He threw 100 pitches and did a really good job but we made too many mistakes. We didn't get the key hits when we needed to and they did. Baseball is baseball and sometimes you get the key hits and you win games, sometimes you don't and we didn't get it," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Farmington (7-6-1) pushed a run across in the first inning when Lawson DeVault drew a walk to start the game. He scored on Michael White's sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals an early 1-0 lead but that was all the offense Farmington could muster against three different Shiloh Christian pitchers, who combined to hold the Cardinals to five hits.

Shiloh (5-8, 1-1) rallied in the bottom of the third with Miles Nantze reaching on a fielder's choice. Caleb Anderson plated him with a single and a Farmington error allowed the Saints to take a 2-1 lead.

In all the Saints capitalized on four Farmington errors before a tornado hit Springdale in the overnight hours, closing the private school campus on Wednesday, March 30, as well as public schools across the Springdale district due to a power outage as a result of the storm.