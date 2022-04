Rivalry Softball Games Rescheduled

FARMINGTON VS. LINCOLN

Farmington's home softball game against Lincoln originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 6, 2022. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at Randy Osnes Field in Farmington.

LINCOLN VS. PRAIRIE GROVE

Lincoln's home softball game against Prairie Grove originally scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 9 at 2 p.m.