Suggs Runs For New District 23 Seat

Editor's note: Registered voters in western Washington County will be voting in the May 24 primary election for the Republican candidate for the new District 23 seat in the state House. The winner will face Libertarian candidate Ryan Hanson in November. This week, the Enterprise-Leader focuses on the Republican candidates for House District 23, Kendra Moore, Byron Suggs and Jim Wilson.

Byron Suggs, 64, of Prairie Grove, is running for his first elected position to serve in the new District 23 position for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

A cattle and hay farmer, Suggs was born and grew up in Prairie Grove. He is a graduate of Prairie Grove High School and attended the University of Arkansas.

He owned and operated a body shop in Prairie Grove for about 30 years and during that time, said he repaired a lot of people's vehicles and was in the middle between his customer and large insurance companies.

"I was required to keep the little guy happy and the big company happy and still run a successful business to support my family," Suggs wrote in a profile form for the Enterprise-Leader about his candidacy.

He also coordinated and directed the swap meet for the Foothills of the Ozarks Antique Auto Club for 10 years and that was another challenge keeping 20,000 people happy for four days.

"These things taught me how to serve everyone to the best of my ability, no matter how challenging that may be," Suggs said.

The new District 23, which includes the Lincoln area and part of Prairie Grove, is a great place to raise a family, and Sugg said if he is elected to represent the district, he will work to keep it that way.

Suggs said the cost of the rising price of fuel, the lack of election integrity and the lack of transparency in education are the most pressing needs of the state at this time.

Needs of District 23 include infrastructure, medical facilities and educational facilities. If elected, he said he plans to bring awareness and action on these items and others at the state level, "so District 23 can continue to grow and be great."

Suggs is pro-life, pro Second Amendment, supports small businesses and is for protecting election integrity. He said he is not afraid to stand for conservative values.