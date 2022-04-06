Uher Sisters Key 9 Inning Win

FARMINGTON -- The Uher sisters, junior Kamryn Uher and freshman Morgan Uher, have developed a habit of hitting clutch 2-strike home runs to keep Farmington in softball games.

Last season during the 4A North Regional Kamryn Uher delivered a solo home run with two outs to tie Morrilton, 2-2, and force extra innings on an 0-2 pitch.

On Tuesday, March 29, it became Morgan Uher's turn. The Lady Cardinals (8-3, 2-0) trailed Gravette 10-7 in the top of the seventh when the freshman homered on a 2-2 pitch, driving in three runs and tying the game. The count was even at 2-2 and she was instructed to work from a 2-strike approach.

"You don't step on that. I was actually just trying to get a base hit and move the runners in. I guess it all worked out and I hit a home run. I felt pretty good when I hit it. I was just hoping the wind wouldn't catch it," Morgan Uher said.

When Morgan Uher went yard her older sister, junior Kamryn Uher, was on deck. Kamryn's smile grows a mile wide when describing the clutch home run.

"I was already up there yelling and jumping up and down. That tied it up in the top of the seventh and kept us going," Kamryn Uher said.

The siblings enjoy playing alongside each other as part of Farmington's varsity softball squad.

"It's pretty fun, getting to do what we love," Kamryn Uher said.

Both girls hope to go on to college and play softball.

"It's been fun because you get to joke around with your sister and have a good time," Morgan Uher said.

After Morgan's 3-run blast, the Lady Cardinals held Gravette (10-5, 1-1) scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.

Farmington's win avenged a 16-5 loss on March 19 at its tournament by turning the tables on Gravette and erupting for 13 runs in the ninth inning. The surge stymied Gravette's bid to establish a rare two-game winning streak against Farmington in softball.

Neither team scored in the eighth inning but that changed dramatically with 16 Farmington batters stepping to the plate in the ninth. Senior Remington Adams, who missed the Farmington Invitational, blasted a 3-run homer to put the finishing touches on a 5-for-7 performance. Adams accounted for 7 RBIs and 3 doubles.

Both teams got big-time hitting performances from multiple players. Farmington's Morgan Uher homered and drove in 5 runs while Grace Boatright and Kinley Meek each doubled twice and drove in 3 runs apiece. Kamryn Uher also contributed at the plate.

"I hit the ball pretty well that game. I scored a couple of runs. I moved runners when needed. It felt good to have a strong game," Kamryn Uher said.

Gravette was led by Brynn Romine (3-for-4) and Sydney Kildow, who went 2-for-5 with a double and triple, while Keeley Elsea, Trinity Burnett, Kelsey Pembleton and Paige Greer each produced doubles for the Lady Lions.

Farmington stroked 24 hits against two Gravette pitchers, Sidney Kildow and Brooke Handle. Kildow had nine strikeouts.

Kamryn Uher (3-2) was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cardinals. She went the distance, striking out five while yielding 13 hits and 14 runs.

"The first game when we played them I didn't pitch very well and so it felt good to come back and to be able to pitch a whole game and do what I needed to do and keep them on their toes and us winning the game," Kamryn Uher said.

For sophomore outfielder Reese Shirey playing for her dad, Farmington head coach Jason Shirey, feels a little bit different, even kind of awkward going back to the house, but having him as a coach has really helped her as a person, too.

She can't explain exactly how, yet realizes the benefit.

"It's really cool actually," Reese Shirey said.

Both were pumped up on the return trip coming home from Gravette, especially after sustaining a run-rule 16-5 loss to the Lady Lions in the Farmington Invitational softball tournament on March 19. Reese counts that shared experience among memories she's building with her dad.

"It was a great turnaround from them doing the same thing to us. It was really good to get them back. We had to figure some things out and I think we figured them out pretty well," Reese Shirey said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington freshman Morgan Uher, shown batting against Gravette during the Farmington Invitational softball tournament, had two strikes against her when she belted a 3-run homer to tie the game at 10-10 during a Tuesday, March 29 conference game at Gravette. The Lady Cardinals racked up 13 runs in the ninth inning to win 23-14 avenging a 16-5 loss on March 19.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Money player. Farmington junior Kamyn Uher threw all nine innings during a Tuesday, March 29 conference game won by the Lady Cardinals, 23-14, at Gravette.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Sisters, Farmington freshman Morgan Uher (No. 3) and junior Kamryn Uher (No. 5), are developing a habit of bashing timely home runs with two strikes to give the Lady Cardinal softball team a chance to win. Kamryn came through last year in the bottom of the seventh to send a 4A North Regional semifinal game into extra innings against Morrilton and Morgan blasted a 3-run homer to force extra innings on Tuesday, March 29 at Gravette. The Lady Cardinals beat Gravette, 23-14.

