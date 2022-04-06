WCEL Obituaries for April 6, 2022

Photos: Buth, Robinson, Pegerson, Carpenter

Robert 'Scott' Buth

Robert "Scott" Buth, age 59, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was born July 10, 1962, in San Diego, California, the son of Robert and Vinita (Wallis) Graham.

Scott loved his two Harley Davidson motorcycles, loved to have his face in the wind. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, two aunts and two uncles.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Buth; his mother, Vinita Bennett; two brothers, Glen Bennett of Springdale, Arkansas, and Greg Bennett of Missouri; four sisters, Kathy Kelly of Georgia, Lisa Hutchins and Linda White, both of Springdale, and Laura Jo Kane of Illinois; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Patsy 'Pat' Stiles Carpenter

Patsy "Pat" Marie Binns Stiles Carpenter, age 81, of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 18, 1940, in Crossett, Arkansas to the late James Hubert and Virginia Ruth (Goyne) Binns.

Pat was a retired Drew County school teacher, teaching 2nd grade at Wilmar Elementary and 4th grade at Monticello Intermediate. She was renowned for her storytelling talents, having instructed and entertained countless children and adults alike.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Hamburg, Arkansas, where she truly loved serving in the nursery where the children called her Pat-Pat. She had a servant's heart and was always willing to help out, whether it was through outreach, cooking pies and cakes or housekeeping and cleaning for those in need.

Anyone who was around her knew that she had an incredible love for people, music, and children. She was a devoted and loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Kenneth Stiles; her second husband, Clifton Carpenter; two brothers, Charles Binns and Robert Binns; three sisters, Marion Head, Beatrice (Beaty) Crosby, and Elizabeth Warren.

Those left to cherish her memory include three sons, Kenneth S. (Steve) Stiles and wife Tammie of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Eddie Stiles and wife Theresa of Farmington, Arkansas, and Todd Stiles and wife Laura of Athens, Georgia; one daughter, Kimberly Sanders and husband Rod of Bentonville, Arkansaas; seven grandchildren, Josh Stiles of Farmington, Jennifer Stiles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Jackie Cooper and husband Michael of Utica, Kentucky, Caleb Stiles of Farmington, Arkansas, Carson Bolding of Bentonville, Arkansas, Kenny Stiles of Athens, Georgia, and Ariana Stiles of Athens, Georgia; three great-grandchildren, Piper, Paige, and Josh, Jr. (J.J.) Stiles of Farmington, Arkansas; numerous other cherished extended family and friends.

Memorial celebration will be communicated at a later date.

Pat and her family request that memorials be made to the Prairie Grove Senior Center, 475 Ed Staggs Drive, Prairie Grove, AR, 72753 or to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E Longview Street, Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Donald 'Don' Eugene Carte

Donald "Don" Eugene Carte, age 83, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born July 24, 1938, in Morrow, Arkansas, the son of Ray Fredrick and Cellia Christine (Pridemore) Carte.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Kenneth Franklin Carte; one stepson, Jerry Morgan; and one brother, John Carte.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Jean Carte; four children, Sherry Smith and her husband Mark, Jimmy Morgan, Jo Ann Biggs and her husband Paul, and Joyce Emily and her husband Mark; one brother, Gary Dale Carte; three sisters, Eva Sue Watson, Raylene Newell and her husband James, and Judy Kay Skaggs; eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service was held March 31, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove.

Alma Jane Leming

Alma Jane Leming, age 90, a resident of Westville, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She was born January 30, 1932, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the daughter of Jeff Stanley and Lois Grace (Wierick) Albright.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Everett Leming; one daughter, Shirley Gardini; one brother, Homer Albright; one half-brother, Doy Lee Brisco; three half-sisters, Lilly Irene Brisco, Mary Lorene Brisco, Helen Taylor; and two grandchildren, Kimberly Gardini and Keith Watkins.

Survivors include five children, Patsy Watkins and Wanda Pollock, both of Stilwell, Oklahoma, Larry Leming of Westville, Oklahoma, Lois Thompson and her husband Paul of Yuma, Arizona, and Sandy Dunham and her husband Jim of Lincoln, Arkansas; two brothers, Jeff Albright and his wife Bernice, and JC Albright and his wife Christine, all of Lincoln, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held April 1, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Summers Cemetery in Summers, Arkansas.

Priscilla Pergeson

Priscilla Pergeson, age 76, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born September 26, 1945, in Alabama City, Alabama, the daughter of Arthur Calvin and Goldie (Bell) Hopper.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Lee Pergeson; one daughter, Sheila Pergeson; one great-granddaughter Saylor Grace Gragg; and one brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Sue Hopper.

Survivors include her daughter, Jeanne Pergeson Castor and her husband John; one son, Keith Pergeson and his wife Beverly all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; her loving companion, Lee Roy Cole; one brother Danny Hopper and his wife Joyce of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one sister, Dian Holmes and her husband Dudley of Fayetteville, Arkansas; four granddaughters, Caitlin Gragg and her husband Darrick, Cambre Pergeson, Bailey Jones and her husband John, and Kendal Pergeson; three great-grandsons, Baylor Gragg, Breckley Mbanga and Bowen Gragg; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Prairie Grove Christian Church with burial in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Elkins, Arkansas.

Janice Skelton Robinson

Janice Skelton Robinson, 83, born June 14, 1938, in the Ozark Mountain community of Black Oak, Ark., to the late Donald and Katherine Skelton passed away March 29, 2022.

Jan was preceded in death by her brother, James Carroll Skelton, and her sister, Mary Faye Skelton Hodde.

She is survived by her son, Sandy Robinson (Rachael); three grandchildren, Gabe Charlton, Owen Charlton and Natalie Robinson, all of Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia; sisters, Anne White of Oklahoma City, Meg Rogers of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Marcia Gilbreath of Farmington, Arkansas; brothers, Hank Skelton (Diane) of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, and Ray Skelton (Linda) of Palm Coast, Florida; and dozens of cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jan graduated from Arkansas Tech University, entered graduate school at Vanderbilt University and obtained a master's degree in Psychological Testing from Stetson University. She spent much of her professional career as a drug and alcohol treatment counselor for the Dede Wallace Center and later for Centerstone. For several years after her retirement she taught water aerobics to seniors at the YMCA.

She never tired of learning. Even in her later years, she organized a group of friends who met to take video based courses in various subjects, not just for the fun of learning new things but also for the camaraderie of learning them together. She was a longtime active member of the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Nashville, often participating in the church choir and at times playing piano during church services.

Jan suffered from Alzheimer's disease in recent years. She died peacefully in her sleep at Brighton Gardens in Brentwood, Tennessee. Her family is extremely grateful to Avalon Hospice of Franklin Tennessee who made sure her final days were as comfortable as possible. Her ashes will be placed in the Memory Garden of the church that she so dearly loved.

As she wished, there will be no services.

Jon Barkley Rogers

Jon Barkley Rogers, age 52, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his home. He was born March 16, 1970, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Larry and Mary Sue (Perse) Rogers.

Jon was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan and loved all college sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Rogers; three children, Cole Rogers and his wife Melissa, Grace Rogers and Ian Knox Rogers; one granddaughter, Evie Marie Rogers; one brother, David Rogers and his wife Judith; one niece, Christina Rogers; and one nephew ,Tommy Rogers.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Drakes Creek Cemetery in Wesley, Arkansas.

Mary Catherine Rosewicz

Mary Catherine Rosewicz, 80, of Summers, Ark., died on March 29, 2022. She was born on January 16, 1942. Visitation was held April 4, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, with a graveside service following at Fairmount Cemetery.

