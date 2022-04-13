Cane Hill Exhibition: ‘Protecting Habitats Protects Life’





CANE HILL -- Nestled in the Ozark Mountains, the historic small community of Cane Hill will once again be the site of an exhibition made available through the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services.

With the latest exhibition sponsored by Historic Cane Hill, Inc., visitors will be able to enjoy the Ozark landscape in Cane Hill that includes limestone bluffs, hiking trails in forested areas, the Jordan Creek and a variety of flora and fauna.

Visitors will also see visible proof in the form of fossils in stone that the area at one time was covered by a shallow saltwater sea.

"Habitat" opens free to the public 10 a.m., Saturday, April 16 and will run through Nov. 26. Trails and self-guided exhibits are open daily from sunrise to sunset. Historic Cane Hill Visitor Center on Highway 45 will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday-Saturday.

For those who are not able to get out and walk the trails to see the outside exhibits, a video presentation is available in the Visitor Center.

Historic Cane Hill hosted an early reception and preview of Habitat on April 1 to recognize sponsors, partners, staff and volunteers who have made the ongoing exhibition possible for the public.

John Greer, president of Historic Cane Hill Board of Directors and a preservation architect with WER Architects/Planners in Little Rock, said his first visit to the community more than nine years ago was a "life-changing event." Since then, Greer and WER Architects have been intimately involved in numerous projects for Historic Cane Hill, including the cornerstone project to completely restore Cane Hill College.

Greer points to Jerry Leach and his son, Tim Leach, as the ones who started the process to purchase and bring back many of the buildings in the community.

They were concerned, Greer said, that if something was not done, all the historic buildings would disappear with time.

Greer introduced staff and volunteers with Historic Cane Hill that have been involved in creating and developing the Habitat. The Smithsonian Gardens provided the interpretative signs for the exhibition but staff and volunteers are the ones that brought each exhibit area to life.

"You guys are the energy," Greer told them. "You are the boots on the ground making this happen and bringing this exhibition to fruition."

Vanessa McKuin, Historic Cane Hill executive director, noted the reception was her first in-person event as executive director. Most of the buildings at Historic Cane Hill have been closed to the public because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"This exhibition celebrates the outdoors and the diversity of habitats in this environment," McKuin said. "This is the connection between the natural habitat and the history of Cane Hill."

McKuin said she hopes Habitat will delight people, make them happy and inspire them to get outside.

Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture, is described as the "brains" behind the exhibition, but McElroy was quick to give credit to everyone involved.

"This project is a team effort," McElroy said. "It could not have been done without staff and volunteers."

McElroy said he approached the executive board about 1 1/2 years ago with the "crazy idea" of bringing the Habitat to Cane Hill, and they agreed. Information for the exhibition comes from an array of researchers and scientists.

"We are the beneficiaries of this expertise," McElroy said, noting that at the core of the exhibition is an educational experience.

The focus of the Habitat is that protecting habitats protects life, McElroy said. The backbone of the exhibition are 40 graphic panels that are set out along Historic Cane Hill's three-mile trails system or in other parts of the Cane Hill community.

Habitat has 12 outdoor exhibits and five exhibits in the Visitor Center.

McElroy said each exhibit area was carefully chosen. The centerpiece of each area includes interpretive panels. Commissioned sculptures by local artists augment some of the exhibit areas.

Visitors will learn more about topics related to habitats, their importance to life and what people can do to help preserve them. Some of the exhibit areas include information about nests, dead wood, insects, sea life, creeks, compost and butterfly gardens.

McElroy admits the exhibition begs the question, "Why Cane Hill?"

For him, the decision to bring Habitat to Historic Cane Hill was a deliberate one. When he learned that Habitat would be offered as a traveling exhibition by the Smithsonian, he applied for the opportunity because he saw it as the "perfect marriage" with Historic Cane Hill's goals to provide arts and culture, quality of life and historical preservation.

"I see this as our coming out party," McElroy said. "We're finally ready to announce ourselves to the public."

Along with the Habitat exhibition, Historic Cane Hill will schedule different programs throughout the spring and summer to complement the exhibits, according to David Collins, public programs manager for Historic Cane Hill. These programs will include writing workshops, insect collecting, stream snorkeling and archaeology.

Collins said the staff hopes families will come out to enjoy the activities and engage in learning together.

Historic Cane Hill's first Smithsonian traveling exhibition was "The City of Hope" about the 1968 Poor People's Campaign in Washington, D.C. The exhibit was set up in The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill in early 2020 but then had to close because of covid-19 concerns.

Jordan Creek is one of many beautiful views along the hiking trails at Historic Cane Hill. The trail system is part of a new Smithsonian exhibition for Historic Cane Hill called Habitat. Different areas along the trail are being used as exhibits to explain the importance of a diversity of habitats.



Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, center, visits with Lawrence McElroy, director of arts and culture for Historic Cane Hill, Inc. Hurst was one of many who attended a VIP preview of the new exhibition Habitat, which opens to the public Saturday. Habitat includes 12 outdoor exhibits, many along the trails of Historic Cane Hill, and five indoor exhibits.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Visitors to the new Smithsonian exhibition at Historic Cane Hill, called Habitat, will receive a general overview with these interpretative panels at the start of the exhibition. Visitors to Habitat will be able to enjoy the Ozark landscape around Cane Hill.



One of the exhibit areas of the Habitat is illustrated by fish sculptures swimming along limestone bluffs to help visitors learn that this area once was covered by a shallow sea.



This praying mantis is one of many sculptures that have been commissioned by local artists for Historic Cane Hill's new exhibition, Habitat.



Staff and volunteers who have been involved in bringing the new exhibition, Habitat, to life are: Stacy Lane, Debby Schwartz, Chris Scanga, David Collins, Jared Biggs, Daniel Crane, Lawrence McElroy and Vanessa McKuin, The traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian opens to the public Saturday.



PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jerry and Angela Thurlow of Lincoln view a video in the Historic Cane Hill Visitor Center that will allow those who cannot get outside and walk the trails to see all the exhibits that are part of the Habitat. The exhibition, provided by the Smithsonian Gardens, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday (April 16) and runs through Nov. 26. The couple used to live in Cane Hill and Jerry Thurlow works for Historic Cane Hill on odd projects.





