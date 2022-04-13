Cardinals Bomb NWA Hornets 23-13

FARMINGTON -- The Cardinals built a commanding 18-6 lead over the Northwest Arkansas Home School Hornets, then went to their bullpen to gain experience and ended up winning 23-13 on Monday, March 28.

"We jumped on them pretty good and we got up big. We pitched a bunch of guys that we need to get some work and it ended up being 23-13 but our kids hit it well and we played good. We didn't pitch it as well as I thought we would. We did early, but we didn't late and we're still working on that," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Kyson Bridges stepped up at the plate, becoming the man of the moment, bashing out three hits and driving six runs across the plate. Bridges was one of a quartet of Cardinals recording multiple hits joining Weston Sills, Michael White and Caden Elsik in the hit parade. Sills and White both accounted for two hits and two RBIs to power the Cardinal onslaught. Caden Elsik added a pair of hits and scored twice.

Bridges batted twice in the second inning, driving in a run on each occasion with a single as the Cardinals scored seven runs to grab an 8-2 lead. The Hornets also had four players with multiple hits led by Dillon Askew with three hits and three runs batted in while Carter Tsai, Chris Plunkett and Bryce Suiter racked up two hits apiece.

"They had a couple of arms and a couple of guys that can swing it," Harper said of the Home School team.

The Hornets cut Farmington's lead to 8-6 in the bottom of the second, but the Cardinals answered by scoring four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to expand their lead to 18-6.