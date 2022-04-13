Cards One Run Better Than Pioneers

FARMINGTON -- Farmington was one run better than Gentry, winning 6-5 in 4A-1 Conference baseball action on Tuesday, April 5, in a seesaw affair that saw the lead shift back and forth.

Farmington senior Myles Harvey started and went five innings. He yielded 5 runs on 6 hits with 7 strike outs. Weston Sills replaced him and threw two innings, allowing one hit while striking out one and walking none to earn the win.

"It was a real tough ball game. Myles Harvey pitched really well. Weston Sills came in and finished with the save in the sixth and seventh innings. We were able to scratch out a 6-5 victory over Gentry. Gentry's a very tough ball team, especially at their place," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

The game played out as a seesaw affair with the lead shifting back and forth.

The Pioneers held a 5-4 lead late before Case Enderland slapped a single that was compounded by an error which allowed Farmington (9-6-1) to flip the game into their favor and take a 6-5 lead.

Farmington produced clutch hits with 9-hole hitter Luke Elsik and Lawson DeVault each singling with two outs in the sixth. Enderland then singled into right field. Gentry would have still had a chance even with the bases loaded hanging onto a 5-4 lead, but the Pioneers misplayed the ball allowing 2 runs to score and suddenly found themselves trailing 6-5.

Enderland went 2-for-4 for the Cardinals, including an RBI double, while Trey Hill belted a home run.

"We did a really good job of hitting. Trey Hill had two hits and a 3-run home run. Case Enderland had two hits, including a big one in the sixth to take the lead. We had several people that had hits up and down our lineup. Lawson DeVault got on [base] twice being hit [by a pitch]. Michael White had hit, Chase Brown had a hit and an RBI," Harper said.

Each team scored a run in the first inning before Hill's blast scored two of the three Cardinal runs in the second. Gentry scored a pair of runs in the third and two more in the fifth to grab a 5-4 lead. Dawson Wright drove in a run on a groundout.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Gentry's Isaiah Lemke threw five and two-thirds innings, allowing 6 runs on 6 hits while recording eight strikeouts. Isaak Crittenden was charged with the loss for the Pioneers out of the bullpen. Crittenden threw one-and-a-third innings with one strikeout and no walks.

"We still made some mistakes that I'm still trying to clean up a little bit but for the most part I thought we played pretty well," Harper said.

Picking up a conference win on the road could make the difference between posturing a 4A-1 team for a postseason run while losing that kind of game could spell issues and factor into a team not making it out of the district tournament based on seeding.

"I think this league's one of the toughest in the state. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day. Right now Huntsville and Harrison are tied for the lead. We think that we are one of those top teams to be honest and we have to get wins like that especially on the road. It's hard in our league to get wins on the road and our kids did a really good job of doing what they needed to do to get the win," Harper said.

Gentry finished with seven hits led by Crafton Beeler and Crittenden, who both had two hits and two RBIs for the Pioneers. Beeler and Bart Walker both hit doubles in the game. Riggs Harper scored twice with a walk and one hit.

RANDY MOLL EAGLE-OBSERVER/Farmington senior Trey Hill homered, driving in three runs in the second inning during the Cardinals' 6-5 win at Gentry on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

