Council Approves Change Order For Pool Repairs

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council held an special meeting last week to approve a $100,000 change order on the contract to make repairs and update the city's aquatic park.

The April 4 meeting, which lasted maybe one minute, was considered an emergency so that repairs and updates can be finished in time for the park's 2022 summer season.

The council approved change order #1 to add a total of $100,519 to the cost of the contract. The change is necessary, the resolution says, to make structural repairs to the gutter system. Problems were discovered with the system after the project was underway.

Chuck Wiley, public works manager, said the cost to repair the gutter system came in lower than the worse-case scenario of $120,000-$145,000. The new repairs mean that installation of a new splash pad at the aquatic park will have to be pushed back until all pool repairs are finished.

"They will do the splash pad as time is available," Wiley said. "We want to make sure to get the pool open on time first."

After the meeting, Wiley said the current gutter system is 21 years ago, and the new one is expected to last at least that long.

The city has a contract with Clarity Pools for the aquatic park for an amount not to exceed $980,000. Work includes installing shade structures, resurfacing and painting the slides, relocating the pool pumps to ground level, some electrical work and replacing fiber glass around the pool.