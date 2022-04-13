Four Stolen Vehicles Recovered

FARMINGTON -- Four vehicles stolen in Farmington over the past month have been recovered and returned to their owners, according to Farmington police.

For each vehicle, doors were unlocked and the keys were left in the vehicle, according to Detective Justin Collins. Three trucks and a Jeep were stolen from several subdivisions in Farmington.

Collins said the police department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not leave any items of value inside the vehicles.

"Everything is always a crime of opportunity," Collins said. "You want to give suspects less opportunities to commit crimes."

Collins said one of the vehicles was recovered in Farmington, two in Fayetteville and one in Oklahoma.

Collins said Farmington has not charged anyone yet because the thefts are still under investigation. He expected to release information later this week.

Collins said two suspects have been charged in connection with theft by receiving by other law enforcement agencies resulting from the incidents in Farmington.

According to the Washington County Detention Center's website, Fayetteville police have arrested Tiffany Munson, 28, of Fayetteville, in connection with theft by receiving for one of the vehicle thefts in Farmington. Munson was booked into the county jail on April 4.

Khaalid Lanthrop-Ragland, 20, of Midlothain, Texas, has been charged in connection with possession of a stolen vehicle by Locust Grove Police Department. Lanthrop-Ragland was booked into the Mayes County Jail on April 6.