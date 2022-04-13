Griscom Farms Raises Turkeys, Beef Cows

LINCOLN -- Curtis Griscom of Lincoln realized a dream when a turkey farm just down the road became available for purchase in 2014.

"I've always wanted to farm full-time," Griscom said. "You either want to be a farmer or you don't. If you want to be a farmer, you can't get it out of your head."

Griscom comes from a family of farmers, so it was natural, he said, to want to farm full-time, but it took a while to get to that point.

Griscom bought land off Sugar Hill Road outside Lincoln from his great uncle in 1991. His great uncle raised chickens, had apple orchards and cows.

Griscom and his wife, Becki Griscom, who is dean of students at Lincoln Elementary School, lived in a smaller house on the property until they moved into their new home up the hill on Christmas Eve 2003.

Out their backdoor and patio, the Curtis and Becki Griscom have a beautiful countryside view. They own 215 acres and lease another 300 acres to raise commercial beef cows. The couple has three sons who graduated from Lincoln High School and now are students at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Griscom's father also had an apple orchard, along with a milk route. In 1990, Griscom began working for his father, driving a milk route seven days a week.

However, in 2012, the dairy industry declined in Northwest Arkansas, along with the number of milk stops along the milk route. Griscom said he began looking for other options and then two years later, the turkey farm came up for sale.

"For quite some time, I'd always wanted to farm but couldn't because of the cost," Griscom said.

Griscom prayed about the decision and God gave him the peace it was time to be a full-time farmer raising turkeys and beef cattle.

"It all seemed to fall in place," he said

He purchased the turkey farm with a brood house and two other buildings that are called "grow outs."

He raises "Thanksgiving" turkeys for Cargill, Inc., and receives 38,300 baby turkeys (called poults or a chicks) at a time. The turkeys are picked up about 80-84 days later, each weighing around 15 pounds and taken to Cargill's processing plant in Springdale.

Griscom's goal is for 95% of his turkeys to survive and be picked up. Most farms have 92% to 96% livability, he said.

Griscom said it's all hands on deck, including Becki and their three sons, when a new brood is dropped off at the farm.

One big difference between baby turkeys and baby chickens, Griscom said, is that turkeys are curious and will pile on top of each other, with the result that the ones on the bottom of the pile could suffocate and die.

For this reason, he uses 18 cardboard "brood rings" to help separate the birds into groups of 2,000-2,200.

One of Becki's jobs on this day, Griscom said, is to constantly walk among the turkeys to keep them spread out.

When the turkeys are about 24 days old, he will begin moving some of the turkeys to the other buildings and then he'll move others in another 10-14 days.

Work involved in raising turkeys, Griscom said, includes maintaining the correct temperature. He uses a computer program that helps with this. The farm has box heaters, brood heaters, fans and curtain walls that can go up and down as needed to help with the temperature.

Baby turkeys need a temperature of 90 degrees. At 45 days of age, the temperature in the buildings should be around 70 degrees.

The feed for turkeys is very similar to what is fed chickens, a mixture of milo and corn.

When they first receive a brood, Griscom said he puts out extra five-gallon buckets and plastic trays in the brood rings to help the turkeys find their food.

"You want feed pretty much everywhere they turn around," Griscom said.

The buckets and plastic trays are then removed as they become empty and the birds will start using the automatic feed line.

In between broods, Griscom said he cleans out the houses to get ready for the next group.

For the other part of his farm, raising beef cows, Griscom said he is still building up his herd. He presently has 120 mother cows and around 40 heifers.

Over the years, Griscom said he's come to realize "you can't tell the future" in the farming world.

The Griscoms had apple orchards in the Lincoln area for 100 years, he said.

His father hauled canned milk for 17 years, and Griscom said he thought he would just continue with milk routes and raise cows.

"But things change," he said. "My grandpa would never have thought there wouldn't be apple orchards around here, and I never thought there wouldn't be any dairy farms around here. We thought we'd always have milk."

Griscom said he's grateful for the help he receives from his sons and wife.

"I don't ask them to do everyday stuff but anytime I need help, they're always willing to help," Griscom said.

Their sons include Clay, 22, and 20-year-old twins, Clark and Cole. Their interests at college include food science, computer engineering and public health.

COURTESY PHOTO Curtis and Becki Griscom of Lincoln stand in front of some of their beef cows. They own Griscom Farms, Inc.



COURTESY PHOTO The Griscom family: Curtis, Cole, Clay, Clark and Becki. Curtis Griscom is a full-time farmer. Their sons attend the University of Arkansas. Becki Griscom is dean of students at Lincoln Elementary School.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER This young turkey found a place to roost in the turkey house at Griscom Farms, Inc., of Lincoln. The farm receives 38,300 baby turkeys at a time and they are picked up for processing in 80-84 days.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER A wide view of the turkey brood house at Griscom Farms, Inc., at Lincoln. These turkeys are about 20 days old.

