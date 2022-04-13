Hillian Throws 4-Hitter

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Chloe Hillian pitched a shutout and the Lady Tiger defense played staunch behind her in dealing Gentry a 6-0 loss in 4A-1 Conference softball action on Tuesday, April 5.

Hillian allowed just four hits, struck out nine and didn't put any runners on base via walks.

Kyleigh Wheaton took the loss for Gentry, throwing six innings, with five strikeouts and walking none. Wheaton allowed 10 hits and six runs. Wheaton had a double for the Lady Pioneers.

Prairie Grove scored five runs in the bottom of the second and tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth for the win. The Lady Tigers had 10 hits in the game. Elizabeth Stoufer was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and scored two runs. Autumn Spatz was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Lily Davis singled in the second inning and went on to score.

The Lady Pioneers' four hits came from Wheaton, Mazzi Jones, Cindy Barger and Liberty Brannon.

"We just didn't hit like we're capable of," said Gentry coach Erica Jones, who added the team needs to assert themselves in the batter's box.

Junior Rhiannon Umfleet led off the fifth with a single that she turned into a double on a Gentry throwing error. Up next senior first baseman Hayden Vertz moved her to third on a sacrifice bunt. Lady Tiger third baseman Kaylee Kincaid came up and took a called strike.

Gentry's catcher tried to pick Umfleet off at third but the throw sailed into the outfield, allowing Umfleet to score and tacking on an insurance run to stretch the Lady Tigers' lead to 6-0 at the end of the fifth.

Wheaton was credited with an infield single when the field umpire ruled Prairie Grove's first baseman had a foot off the bag and she reached base safely. Hillian then retired the next three batters, leaving Wheaton stranded at first.

The Lady Pioneers had a chance when they got two runners on with one out in the seventh inning. Barger smashed a single up the third base line and Brannon bunted her way to first base. Undaunted Hillian got Madison Voyles to ground out to the pitcher for the second out.

Afton Finnell fell behind in the count 0-2 then took ball one, which became a passed ball as the runners moved to second and third. Hillian struck out Finnell swinging to end the contest.

The Lady Pioneers were charged with five errors in the game.

"We had some good plays in the field. Our outfield and shortstop showed good range. We had a good effort in the circle. Overall, we've got some good things going on. We just need to put it together and get some good hits," Erica Jones said.