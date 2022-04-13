Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Eric Weldon, 39, of Farmington, was cited April 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vandi Goldstein, 47, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 1 in connection with DWI, reckless driving.

Cameron Karcewski, 22, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 3 in connection with illegal dumping.

Matthew Pergeson, 32, of Prairie Grove, was arrested March 29 in connection with domestic battery second degree, domestic battery third degree.

Quinton Edens, 29, of Siloam Springs, was cited April 5 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Felicia Romine, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited April 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nathaniel Lowery, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited April April 5, on a warrant for failure to appear.

Tiffany Hill, 24, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

William Long, 45, of Lincoln, was cited April April 5 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Nicholas Lawrence, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited April 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

A 14-year-old boy of Springdale was cited April 14 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Joshua Ralston, 42, of Lincoln, was cited April 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.