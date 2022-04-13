Prepping For Warm Weather

With warmer weather on the way, it's time to deal with the associated household hassles of the season. Employing warm weather hacks at home can help you maintain clean, comfortable spaces all season long.

Here are three hacks that will help you create a healthy, comfortable home during the months ahead:

Beat The Heat

Beyond having your HVAC unit serviced and changing your air filter regularly, you can beat the heat at home with a few smart strategies. One change you can make today that will also reduce your carbon footprint is to swap out your heat-emitting incandescent light bulbs for cool LEDs. Likewise, appliances that are not in use but plugged in could be generating unnecessary warmth, so unplug when you can. Finally, use shades and blinds strategically to block out the sun and prevent a greenhouse effect indoors.

Banish Flying Bugs

Fruit flies, gnats and flies tend to proliferate indoors in the warmer months. Not only do these creatures come with a serious ick factor, they can harm your houseplants and even put your family's health at risk by carrying germs from dirty surfaces to clean ones.

A safe and easy way to defend against buzzing invaders is to plug Zevo Bug Traps into outlets around your home, especially in areas where these bugs enter your home and gather, like garages, entryways, covered porches, trash cans, drain pipes and kitchens.

Master Mold

Thriving in warm, wet environments, mold is something to watch out for at home, especially during spring and summer. Much more than an eyesore, mold is bad for your home's infrastructure and bad for you. Mold can cause a number of allergic reactions and can sometimes even be toxic. However, you can reduce the risk of mold forming by managing your home's humidity. Use fans and other ventilation in bathrooms and the kitchen when showering, running the dishwasher and doing other tasks that invite humidity. Test the humidity of various rooms in your home with a hygrometer and use a dehumidifier where needed. According to the EPA, the ideal indoor humidity is between 30 and 50%.