‘Quilt Block’ Art Pieces On Display

FAYETTEVILLE – Five of the newest "Quilt Blocks" on the Arkansas Quilt Trail are now on display at the Washington County Historical Society's Headquarters House Museum and Gardens, 118 E. Dickson Street in Fayetteville.

The five blocks, each telling a portion of Washington County and Fayetteville history, have been installed in a garden fence on the property, in accordance with the Arkansas Quilt Trail provisions. They will become a part of the museum grounds for the next five years.

Each of the blocks has a published narrative of the quilt block design and how it came to represent a particular segment of the history of the area.

Members of the society's Quilt Block Committee, Laurie Foster, the local artist who painted the designs submitted by the committee, Rita Zelei, the chairman of the Washington County Quilt Trail, Lee Anne Wiederkehr, president of the Washington County Historical Society, and other WCHS Board members were on hand for a ceremony to open the display to the public.

In Arkansas, more than 39 counties are participating in the Arkansas Quilt Trail, an outdoor form of art to keep alive "a way of preserving local history while beautifying our communities for residents and visitors alike," according to a full-color poster about the trail. The poster has been updated for 2022 to include the previous 13 quilt blocks from Washington County and these newest five on the WCHS property.