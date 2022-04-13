RELIGION: Jesus is alive!

Jesus' arrest, kangaroo court trial, meeting with Pilate and crucifixion were all verified historical events. Archeologists have found documentation, Roman and Jewish, that verifys the facts and removes Jesus' birth, life and death from the realm of both religion and mythology. But what about Jesus' resurrection? Has that been verified? Yes, and it starts with an authentic history book -- the Bible.

Someone exclaimed, "The Bible isn't evidence!"

I responded, "The Bible has been proven to be historically accurate, and it has guided humanity for centuries. It teaches history as well as spirituality. Scholars with advanced degrees in history, literature, religion and science have verified its legitimacy and truth, so what gives you the authority to declare the Bible is not evidence?"

That person wouldn't respond.

Jesus' resurrection was witnessed by the soldiers who guarded the tomb for three days (Matt. 27:60-65). When they told the Jewish leaders what they saw, the leaders bribed them to lie. Matt. 28:11-15: "As the women were on their way, some of the guards went into the city and told the leading priests what had happened. A meeting with the elders was called, and they decided to give the soldiers a large bribe. They told the soldiers, "You must say, 'Jesus' disciples came during the night while we were sleeping, and they stole his body.' If the governor hears about it, we'll stand up for you, so you won't get in trouble." So the guards accepted the bribe and said what they were told to say. Their story spread widely among the Jews, and they still tell it today" (NLT).

That lie got the soldiers in trouble. First, they told everyone they had fallen asleep while on guard duty, and that announcement reached Pilate's ears. And according to some historical records, the guards were put to death for sleeping on guard duty. The guards died for their lie, and the Pharisees were glad the witnesses were gone.

Another question: "Why is Jesus' resurrection important?"

1) History is dated according to Jesus' birth.

2) The resurrection verifies the power of God by not only creating life, but also by restoring life.

3) It proves who Jesus claimed to be -- the Messiah, God in the flesh.

4) It proves the Old Testament prophecies were correct.

5) In John 11:25 Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life." So it proves that Jesus knew the future.

6) Therefore, it verifies that Jesus was correct in everything He said.

7) Jesus is the only God Who appeared in human form to love and care for people.

Someone else asked, "What's the big deal about the empty tomb?"

We just saw why the resurrection is important, and the empty tomb verifies the resurrection. That gives credibility to Jesus' statement in John 11:25-26, "He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never [spiritually] die" (NCV).

Did anyone see Jesus after He walked out of the tomb? Yes!

There were at least 12 events in the Bible when Jesus appeared to people. The first to see the risen Christ were the guards. The second appearance was to Mary in the garden near the tomb. And the last time (12th time?) was to more than 500 before and during His ascension. Yes, there were witnesses!

Something else to consider: Hundreds, if not thousands, of people came out of their graves when Jesus came out of the tomb. They walked among the town folks talking about the wonders of God. Jesus' resurrection is the world's most significant event after creation.

Matthew 27:51-53 says, "Then the curtain in the Temple was torn into two pieces, from the top to the bottom. Also, the earth shook, and rocks broke apart. The graves opened, and many of God's people who had died were raised from the dead. They came out of the graves after Jesus was raised from the dead and went into the holy city, where they appeared to many people" (NCV).

I've been told that believing in Jesus is blind faith. Not true! Although believing in Jesus Christ requires childlike faith, Scripture attests that all of nature reveals the Glory of God and we see God's handiwork with eyes wide open. Our faith is simple, and the evidence is in vivid color as well as in literature. No other religion or faith has the substantiation that Christianity has.

You can trust Jesus with your life, for Jesus is alive!

-- S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and speaker. Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his web site at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.