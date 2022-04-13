Restaurant Inspections

WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY

April 1

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Dish-temp at bar dishwasher was 156 degrees. Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Bar dishwasher is not operating according to manufactures instructions. No irreversible registering temperature measuring strips or dish-temp plate. No covered trash receptacle in the women's restroom.

Sonic Drive-In

225 W. Main St., Farmington Critical violations: Onion at 47 degrees and cheese at 50 degrees in the coney station prep table. Noncritical violations: None

No Violations

The following area establishments had no violations this reporting period: March 31 -- Happy Day Care, 214 Rheas Mill Road, Farmington; Randall G. Lynch Middle School, 359 W. Rheas Mill Road, Farmington.

