A Prairie Grove runner reaches behind her for the baton in the second portion of the girl's relay race in Pea Ridge for the Blackhawk Relays Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Results: https://ar.milesplit.com/meets/453182-pea-ridge-blackhawk-relays-2022/results/799132?type=raw#.YlPBAS2ZPfY Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Pea Ridge High School 166 2) Farmington High School 84 3) Gravette High School 80 4) Siloam Springs Schools 72 5) Shiloh Christian School 69 6) West Fork High School 60.50 7) Gentry High School 35 8) Prairie Grove High School 28.50 9) Haas Hall Academy 20 10) Rogers Heritage High Scho 14 11) Haas Hall Rogers 12 12) Providence Classical Chri 10 13) The New School 9 14) Founders Classical Academ 8 15) Elkins High School 5 Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored =============================================================================== 1) Pea Ridge High School 191 2) Siloam Springs Schools 74 3) Gentry High School 68 4) Farmington High School 57 5) Gravette High School 52 6) Shiloh Christian School 48 7) Prairie Grove High School 45 8) Elkins High School 43 8) West Fork High School 43 10) Founders Classical Academ 31 11) Providence Classical Chris 16 11) Pea Ridge High School RED 16 13) Decatur High School / JH 8 14) Haas Hall Academy 3 15) Haas Hall Bentonville 1 Prairie Grove's Landon Semrad jumped 19-10.00 in the long jump to take first place Thursday, April 7, 2022, during the Blackhawk Relays in Pea Ridge.

Print Headline: Tiger Track And Field

