Warren Seeks Re-Election To Farmington Board

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board President Travis Warren is seeking re-election, but this time he is running to represent Zone 2 on the board, not an at-large position.

Warren said he is running for re-election to continue working with the board, administration, staff, parents and students to help better the district and plan for student growth.

"I thoroughly enjoy sharing my time and experience to help better our public school district," Warren said. "I believe that a quality public education is a cornerstone in building a better society."

Farmington School Board is changing from a board made up of at-large members to a zoned school board because a greater percentage of the population now belongs to a minority status.

State law requires any board of a community having a combined minority population of more than 10% create zones. According to the 2020 census, Farmington School District has 19.6% minority population.

Warren and candidate Atina King are running for the Zone 2 position on the board in the May 24 school election. Only registered voters living in Zone 2 will be able to vote in this race.

Candidates for the other zoned positions on Farmington School Board are unopposed for election.

Warren, 58, has served on Farmington School Board since 2013 and has been board president since June 2019. He is supply chain manager for Twin Rivers Foods, a locally owned processor of food products. He graduated from Hector High School and Arkansas Tech University.

Warren said he's spent most of his life in rural or small-town Arkansas and attributes any success he's had to God and his public school education.

He said he will continue to work to provide today's students better options that he may have had.

His job experience and his volunteer experience have helped him in serving as a school board member, Warren said.

With Twin Rivers Foods, he said he works with both vendors and customers and this puts him in the "unique perspective of seeing both sides of issues" to work out solutions to difficult problems.

"My career also has provided invaluable knowledge in setting, maintaining and adhering to a large budget," Warren wrote in a profile form for the Enterprise-Leader.

Warren's volunteer work has included feeding those less fortunate through his church, Farmington United Methodist Church, coaching youth sports in Farmington and serving on Washington County Library Board.

These experiences, along with others, "have exposed me to folks from all walks of life and I desire to help them as much as possible with a quality education," Warren said.

Warren said Farmington has some pressing needs looking into the future and those include compensating teachers for the professionals that they are, planning for tremendous student growth and continuing to emphasize a career curriculum for students to help them become productive members of society, whether through college, trade or technology institutes.

The district's most recent demographic study predicts the school's enrollment will grow from 2,540 students to almost 4,000 students in the next 10 years.

"The district has done a great job so far in building infrastructure to accommodate growth to date without asking for a millage increase and will need to continue to do so," Warren said.

He points out the district has a staff that has made tremendous strides and he knows they will continue their excellence in serving students in the area.

Warren uses a quote from Dr. David Lee to describe the role of a school board.

Lee says, "A board member needs to keep their arms around the district, but their fingers out of it."

In other words, Warren said, a board's responsibilities are to set and enforce policies, hire and evaluate the superintendent, oversee finances, conduct hearings, help set the district's vision, mission and direction.

School board members attend meetings, attend school events and visit schools.

"Most of all, they are ethical, passionate about public education and motivated by the best interests of all students," Warren said.