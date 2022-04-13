WCEL Obituaries for April 13, 2022

Flag: Hawkins

Roy Gordon Hawkins

Roy Gordon Hawkins, age 79, a resident of Farmington, Ark., passed away Monday, April 4, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home, after an extended illness. He was born November 28, 1942, in Fullerton, Calif., the son of Roy "Buss" and Myrtle Hawkins.

Roy's parents moved to Huntsville, Ark., where as a young boy, Roy enjoyed his youth and teen years fishing, hunting and playing football.

Roy enlisted in the Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam era. After retiring from Southwestern Bell after 25 years of service, he continued working as an independent contractor, traveling as far as Livonia, Mich. He also worked 10 years for the Veterans Administration.

Roy enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and teaching Hunter Education. As a charitable community project, Roy used his crew from Southwestern Bell to construct the very first T-Ball field in Farmington and was a coach to the first T-Ball team.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Roy Clesten "Buddy" in 2014; and one brother, James Keith Hawkins.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Pat Hawkins; a daughter, Karen; son, Jeff Hawkins; one brother, Ralph Hawkins, and his wife, Wilma; six grandchildren, Catie, Charity, Ethan, Kennedy, Koby, and Molly; five great-grandchildren, Ellie, Hadley, Thomas, Raelyn, and Oceana; and many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as a ton of friends.

Funeral service was held Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Ark.

Burial was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the homeless association or charity of your choice.

Donna Sue Turknett

Donna Sue Turknett, 66, of Westville, Okla., died on April 9, 2022.

Service will be Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Westville Cemetery in Westville, Okla.

