Wolves Notch Three Wins





LINCOLN -- Playing baseball toned up the level of excitement for Lincoln experiencing tremendous success last week.

First baseman Jackson Endacott homered three times to tie a state record as Lincoln swept West Fork 3-2 and 15-1 in a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday, April 5. The sweep improved the Wolves to 9-7 overall and put them in a tie with Bergman for first place in the 3A-1 with a 7-1 league mark.

The Wolves capped the week by pulling off a dramatic, 4-3, win over the NWA Home School Hornets on Friday.

Lincoln 3, West Fork 2

Sophomore Drew Moore started and threw 105 pitches. Kase Ingram picked up the save, needing only nine pitches to wrap up the 3-2 win.

Mason Allen threw 5.1 innings for West Fork and took the loss. He reached a pitch count of 77 before giving way to Timothy Howerton, who pitched two-thirds of an inning, Timothy Howerton threw 14 pitches.

Lincoln 15, West Fork 1

Lincoln won game two, 15-1, with Endacott going 4-for-4. He jacked 3 home runs and a double in addition to drawing an intentional walk in his final at-bat.

West Fork went through five pitchers, who threw 153 pitches between them in six innings. Connor Allen was charged with the loss. He lasted 1.2 innings and threw 27 pitches. Ethan Howerton threw the most pitches of any Tiger pitcher (47) and also went 1.2 innings. Timothy Howerton used 37 pitches to get through 1.1 innings. Jacob Foster threw 37 pitches while working one inning. Jacob Cravens racked up 11 pitches in one third of an inning.

Endacott hit a solo homer off Allen on the first pitch of the contest and later belted a 2-run homer off Allen. Endacott doubled and polished off his personal home run derby with a 2-run shot off Ethan Howerton.

Endacott used to play football and basketball, too, when he was younger, but always knew baseball was his sport. He started playing second base when he moved to Northwest Arkansas in second grade, and has never deviated since establishing himself at first base as a youngster. Now as a teenager Lincoln coach J. Keith raves about his baseball skills. Endacott found his notch.

"I sort of perfected the craft I guess and I love the dugout conversations, the stupid stuff that goes on, the stupid stuff that you say and just the thrill even of just breaking out of something and hyping up your teammates. It's like no other sport. The spotlight always seems to be on you," Endacott said.

Lincoln 4, NWA Hornets 3

Clay Pike led the Wolves on the mound and Endacott singled in the bottom of the seventh to make up for allowing a runner to advance half-an-inning earlier. The Hornets tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh, but Lincoln didn't allow the game to go into extra innings.

Endacott has came through in the clutch for the Wolves before. Nearly a year ago the Wolves celebrated senior night on April 26, 2021, against Lifeway Christian. Endacott helped send four seniors out in style by drawing a walk with the bases loaded to push the tying run across the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. The next man up, Brodey Bowen, got hit by a pitch and the Wolves won 7-6 with another run walked in to cap the 2021 senior night.

On Friday, April 8, 2022, Coley Taylor's walkoff RBI single gave the Wolves a 4-3 win over the NWA Hornets. Endacott singled to start a Wolves rally after the Hornets tied the game, 3-3. He stole second and went to third on a passed ball to cap a big week.



