April 25 Is Deadline To Register To Vote

An important deadline is approaching if you plan on voting in the May 24 Preferential Primary Election and Nonpartisan General Election.

If you have not already registered to vote, you have until April 25 to file your voter registration application with your county clerk.

If you submit your application close to an election registration deadline, you are strongly advised to follow up with your county clerk before Election Day.

You can check your voter registration status and find your polling location at www.voterview.org.

On the website, you can also find a list of who will appear on the ballot. If you do not see that information listed by May, call the Washington County Clerk's office.

Due to redistricting changes, we encourage you to review your ballot before heading to the polls. The boundaries of voting districts for state legislators shifted to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census. Districts were also renumbered. You may have the same lawmaker listed on your ballot but your House or Senate number may be different than what you're used to.

Early voting for the primary and nonpartisan general election will begin on May 9. Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election. Off-site early voting hours may vary by county.

At the voting site, an election official will ask you to state your name, address, and date of birth. The election official will request you provide an approved form of I.D.

In a primary election, you must state the party primary in which you wish to vote. If you don't wish to cast a party ballot, you may choose to vote in the nonpartisan races only (which may include judicial and prosecuting attorney races, and other local issues such as tax increases).

The General Election and Nonpartisan Runoff Election will be held on November 8.

You can find more information about voting in Arkansas at www.sos.arkansas.gov

Cecillea Pond-Mayo, Arkansas House of Representatives, chief information officer.