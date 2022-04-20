Cardinals Clock Three Homers Vs. Goblins

FARMINGTON -- Farmington and Harrison hammered away at each other last season, meeting for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, April 12 with the Cardinals winning 10-6 on the road.

With plenty of sluggers on both teams, Farmington demonstrated its firepower. Michael White went yard in the second inning. Case Enderland drove in a trio of runs with his blast in the third. He finished with 4 RBIs. Trey Hill banged out a two-run homer to present his team with a four run cushion after Harrison trimmed the lead to 7-6 on Dylan Block's RBI double in the fourth inning.

As a bonus part of Hill's legacy at Farmington, he's on the team that got Harper his 300th win as Cardinal head baseball coach. Harper's career total exceeds 300 wins including one season as head coach at Lincoln.

"It really does [feel special]. I know he's been at it for a long time. He's worked hard day in and day out for us, and as well for past players and future players and he deserves it," Hill said.

In a see-saw game with momentum fluctuating Farmington's bats came to life every time the Cardinals (12-6-1, 4-1) needed a run. Farmington erased a 5-4 deficit at the close of the third inning. Freshman Luke Elsik reached on an error, and scored on Lawson DeVault's double. Case Enderland plated DeVault with a single and went on to score taking advantage of another Goblin error to give the Cardinals a 7-5 advantage.

"I think that No. 1, we hit it really well up and down the lineup. We had three home runs," Harper said.

After a scoreless fifth inning, Farmington pushed an insurance run across in the sixth. Elsik doubled and raced home when DeVault reached on an error.

"I thought we pitched it really well. Myles Harvey on the mound did a really good job. We made a few mistakes in the field to give them life but for the most part we went over there and we did what we were supposed to do and what we thought we could do. Our kids responded and played well," Harper said.

Cy Madden had a three-run home run for Harrison, which was unbeaten in league play prior to the loss.

The win gives the Cardinals a two-game win streak over Harrison on the Goblins home ballpark dating back to last season's victory in the 4A North Regional championship.

"Any time you go to Harrison it's tough and we knew that. Last year we did a really good job in the regional final, beating them there on their place, and it was hard. I think it gave our kids confidence to go back over there and do the same thing in the regular season so I was pretty happy with the way our kids responded," Harper said.

Bentonville West 9, Farmington 5

West used a four-run fourth and turned a two-run deficit into a two-run lead as the Wolverines defeated Farmington at the Wolverine Athletic Complex on Thursday. West (12-9) trailed 4-2 to start the inning, but Alex Downing erased that deficit with a two-run single and later scored on Hunter Guill's single to put the Wolverines ahead. Aaron Arnold then added another run with a fielder's choice.

Farmington pulled within one, 6-5, as Chase Brown was hit by a pitch and scored on Caden Elsik's single, but West put the game away in the sixth when two runs scored on a Cardinal error and Arnold added an RBI groundout. Hill had a two-run home run in the first for Farmington.