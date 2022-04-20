Cardinals Gobble Up Pea Ridge Base Runners

FARMINGTON -- Farmington came within inches of ending Friday's 13-6 win over Pea Ridge by a run-rule margin with Case Enderland tagged out at the plate in the sixth.

Farmington senior catcher Trey Hill went 4-for-4 sending a pair of 3-run home runs skyrocketing out of the ballpark.

Hill's consistently went yard and driven in runs throughout his senior season. Hill's second home run sailed above center field in the fifth as the Cardinals tacked on five more runs taking an 11-4 lead. He doubled in the sixth to drive in Farmington's 13th run after Lawson DeVault tripled to plate Kyson Bridges, who led off the inning with a double.

Enderland nearly scored coming from first. He dove head first but was ruled out and the Cardinals settled for a 13-4 lead going into the seventh.

"Trey Hill is an animal. He was 4-for-4 with seven RBIs so you can't have a better night than that," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Harper was pleased with hitting up and down the lineup. Even though they didn't get base hits out of some guys, the Cardinals hit the ball hard.

Hill joked, "I ran into a couple of balls," referring to his pair of 3-run dingers.

"It felt well off the bat and I was just hanging out and having fun," Hill said.

Hill's first homer came off Pea Ridge starter Logan Stewart, putting the finishing touches on a five-run fourth for a 6-2 Farmington lead.

"He's a pretty good pitcher, I've known him for awhile now and I was sitting fast ball, looking off-speed and he gave me one and I ran into a fast ball and hit it over the fence," Hill said.

Reliever/Hitter

Weston Sills came on in relief of Brown, who walked three straight batters to load the bases and surrendered a run by walking a fourth man in the top of the fifth.

Sills struck out Nathaniel Bennett on three straight pitches. Nate Delossantos singled to drive in a run leaving the bases loaded. Sills then struck out Johnny Lyons in three pitches to ease the Cardinals out of the inning with their lead intact but reduced to 6-4.

Harper inserted Brandon Waters as a courtesy runner at second base following Sills' leadoff single in the bottom of the fifth. Waters' assignment was to get another base and he fulfilled his role even as he celebrated sharing in coach Jay Harper reaching 300 career wins in a a Cardinal uniform.

"It was amazing because it was against Harrison. Our team chemistry is fantastic. We're always on the grind," Waters said.

Waters went to second on a passed ball, then to third on a balk.

Luke Elsik kept the pressure on Pea Ridge by drawing a walk on a 3-1 pitch, prompting a pitching change for the Blackhawks facing another volatile situation with two runners on and the top of the Cardinal order coming up.

DeVault got ahead 3-0 in the count, then showed bunt and took ball four to load the bases for Enderland. Enderland hit into a fielder's choice with Pea Ridge getting a force out at third but giving up a run as Waters crossed the plate, giving Farmington a 7-4 cushion.

Hill came to the plate and smashed the first pitch over the left center field wall, achieving his second 3-run homer, which effectively answered the Blackhawks' two runs in the top of the fifth by stretching Farmington's lead to 10-4.

Michael White doubled down the third base line and Chase Brown plated him with a single into right center tacking on an eleventh run for the Cardinals.

Key Conference Win

The Blackhawks grabbed a 2-1 lead on Logan Stewart's solo home run in the third and John Roses scored on an error in the fourth after he was hit by a pitch, but they left two runners on base when Brown recorded a strike out.

"I thought we pitched it OK. Chase did a really good job. He didn't have his control, what he has usually, but Weston Sills came in, did a good job and closed the door," Harper said.

Once the Cardinals regained the lead they didn't allow Pea Ridge to string together enough hits to orchestrate a big rally. Pea Ridge coach Matt Easterling credited Brown and Sills with denying runs once the Blackhawks (9-8, 2-5) got runners on base. The Blackhawks left two men on in the third, bases loaded in the fourth, and two runners stranded in the sixth.

"We had a hard time with guys in scoring position today. We kept comboing up and getting out. Their kid did a good job. He kept us off-balance," Easterling said.

Stewart beaned a pair of runners in the second inning alternating between inducing two fly outs. He got out of the inning by getting Enderland to send a grounder to third for the force out.

Farmington's win, combined with Harrison's 4-2 defeat of Huntsville, enabled the Cardinals (13-7-1, 5-1) to move into a three-way tie for first place.

"This is just the stretch run. We got to play hard every day and just keep getting better," Harper said.