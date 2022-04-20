Dairy Farmer Seeks First Elected Position

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Dairy farmer Cassie Davis, who also works as a substitute teacher, is seeking her first elected office to represent Zone 1 on Prairie Grove School Board.

Davis, 39, said the idea of being a school board member is not something she had thought about in the past but, as a substitute teacher in the district, she said she has learned much about the school system and its needs.

When the opportunity came up to run for school board, she said she prayed about the position and then decided to file as a candidate.

"I use my Facebook as a platform for various discussions and many of those became centered around our district," Davis wrote on a profile form for the Enterprise-Leader. "I was taught that if you see a problem, come up with a solution or at least a willingness to help find one and when you see something worthy of praise, offer it and work hard at both. Between those values and wanting to do whatever I can for not only my children, but all of the kids in our district, I knew I needed to move forward in this journey."

Prairie Grove School Board is changing from a board made up of at-large members to a school board with five zoned members and two at-large members because a greater percentage of the population now belongs to a minority status.

State law requires any board of a community having a combined minority population of more than 10% create zones. According to the 2020 census, Prairie Grove School District has a 17.6% minority population.

Davis and candidate Trenton Dunn are running for the Zone 1 position on the board in the May 24 school election. Only registered voters living in Zone 1 will be able to vote in this race.

Candidates for the other zoned positions on Prairie Grove School Board are unopposed for election.

Davis, a graduate of Prairie Grove High School, is co-owner of Davis Riverview Farms with her husband and has hands-on experience with the fiscal responsibility of the farm, how to prioritize needs and how to stretch dollars to maximize their value.

She said owning a business makes someone appreciate the difficult decisions that have to be made for the benefit of the whole.

"Budgeting is an important tool for successful business," Davis said. "It is also important to know when to stay rigid on a line item, and when to allow flexibility for the benefit of another area," Davis said.

Now that she's had the opportunity to substitute in the district, Davis said this would allow her to bring another perspective to the board, along with her business experience.

As a substitute teacher, she said she is involved with students and has a close view of the role teachers, support staff and administrators play in a school district.

"I believe that building relationships and honest conversations are the best way to serve and support others in order to benefit them," she said.

As a farmer and business owner, Davis also has served on the Washington County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and on several county committees and state level committees, including Young Farmers & Ranchers. She's attended leadership training conferences and her time and service have shown her the importance of servant leadership and standing up for what is right "even when it isn't the easiest path," she said.

She said she believes her life experiences have brought her to a place where she is confident in her ability to serve the community and district as a school board member. She moved to Prairie Grove in 1995 and said she has the perspective of both the "new guy" and the "established guy" in Prairie Grove.

Davis points to several pressing needs in the school district.

The district's first job, she said, is to support and graduate students. The district has to make sure it has adequate staff who believe the Prairie Grove School District is worthy of their commitment, Davis said.

She said she believes the mental health crisis which has gotten worse through the covid-19 pandemic is something the district needs to address in ways to benefit students, staff and with the school budget.

Extracurricular activities also are important to help keep students interested in school, especially as they get older, she said.

"This includes athletics, as well as FFA, theater, choir, band and other fine arts, just to name a few. Each of these activities have budgets that we all wish were bigger. Evaluating these budgets and exploring ways to increase them should continue to be a priority."

As a board member, Davis said she believes her role would include asking questions and understanding all sides of an issue. She supports open communication and transparency with the community, students, faculty and among board members.

"My goal is to see our school district as successful as possible in helping mold and graduate not only successfully educated children, but children who know they have been given the support to continue to succeed, along with ensuring an environment where our faculty and staff have the support they need to give students that assurance," Davis said.