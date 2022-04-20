Harper Reaches 300 Wins At Farmington

FARMINGTON -- Jay Harper's 300 wins as head baseball coach at Farmington came the hard way against top-notch competition in the 4A-1 and 5A West.

He's gone up against a trio of pitchers, Jalen Beeks, Ty Tice, and Logan Gragg, now playing professional baseball out of Prairie Grove, and coached against a number of players from Shiloh Christian and other programs that went on to the next level and beyond.

The flip side of that is Jay Harper's coached a ton of players, who've gone on to the next level. Senior shortstop Caden Elsik is the latest. He signed with State Fair College on Wednesday, April 13 and counts the Harpers among those helping shape his career.

"Coach Harper for sure, his family, they treat me like I'm theirs. I really appreciate them, they're a big part of what I've done," Elsik said.

Focus On Season

Jay Harper, who is over the 300 mark total when adding in his wins as head coach one year at Lincoln, hit the milestone on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Farmington with a 10-6 conference win at Harrison, the only school in the 4A-1 with a larger enrollment than Farmington. Both schools previously competed as members of the 5A West, which Farmington belonged to from 2015 through 2019 in baseball.

"Three hundred is great, it's a great thing, but my thing is I've had a lot of great players here and I've had a lot of great assistant coaches and they've done a really good job to get me to that point," Jay Harper said.

Hitting the career milestone kind of snuck up on Jay Harper, who has been more concerned with pursuing a conference title and improving his squad which reached the Class 4A State semifinals last season.

His wife, Jana, has been keeping up with it and Jay Harper knew he was pretty close to 300 wins at Farmington, but he's thankful to get the focus back on this season.

"I'm glad it's over with to be honest with you so we can concentrate on some other things. It's a great achievement and I want to coach 10 more years so I want some more wins. I appreciate all the guys who've got me to this point and those great players I can't thank enough," Jay Harper said.

Jay Harper's philosophy exhorts his players to take each game pitch by pitch and "win the inning," and they keep track.

"Our defense was really solid against Harrison. They had a few big hits and we responded really well to it. We only lost two innings out of seven. Our bats are really starting to pick up this year, pitching is looking real good, too," Elsik said.

Lasting Impact

According to Jana Harper it's amazing to see how deeply invested Jay's been in the lives of his players. The family gets invited to baby showers and weddings and when old players come back to Farmington, they come see the Harpers. Jay Harper gets text messages all the time which is common for coaches, yet re-enforces his impact in their lives.

"It's amazing to see how many of these kids want us to stay in their lives," Jana Harper said.

Oldest daughter, Callie Harper, has grown up with baseball and knows the game well. She announces for home games. In her eyes, her dad is something special. He won't tell folks about his career wins.

"He didn't know anything about it, him getting close to 300 wins. It was a complete surprise to him. We were counting, though, and we knew it. It's something that he deserves and he's done well. He's really good at his job. He reaches kids. Kids play hard for him. I'm nothing but proud for him. It's a special moment out there and it's awesome that it's against Harrison," Callie Harper said.

At one point in Jay Harper's career the most unusual situation occurred when coach Randy Osnes, the former Farmington softball head coach, got confined to the dugout for one inning by the umpires so Callie's dad wound up coaching her at first base. That moment and another occasion when Jay Harper briefly left a baseball game to coach her at first base on senior night for the Lady Cardinals are things Callie will never forget.

"He coached me for an inning and I got a hit and that's a God thing you know. You don't get to have that. Not everyone gets to have that. It's more than about softball and baseball at that point. He's always been my dad. He's never been too hard on me in the coach role. He's always kept that father-daughter and I've loved that more than anything. He'll go hit with me but he's not taking it as a coach. He's taking it as my dad," Callie Harper said.

Personal Influence

Youngest daughter, Katie Beth, knows her dad makes a difference in the lives of his baseball players. A couple of people have told her that he is a father figure in their lives.

"It makes me so happy because it just shows how good of person he is and sometimes he's very, very humble about it and so not a lot of people know and I'm glad because the players do truly love him and he is a great awesome coach," Katie Beth Harper said.

Katie Beth said the thing that makes her dad a great coach is that he knows how to reach kids. He wants to make them into great men, great husbands, and great dads, just like he is for her.

"He's the best dad around and that makes him a good coach because he's relate-able to them. He can reach them and they play hard for him and he cares. He sits back on the bucket and lets them play. He gives them the tools to succeed and then watches them work with them," said Katie Beth Harper.

Senior slugger Trey Hill homered in each of Farmington's last three games starting with the win over Harrison. He smacked a two-run homer in a 9-5 loss to Bentonville West on Thursday, then twice banged out a 3-run shot against Pea Ridge. As a bonus part of Hill's legacy at Farmington he's on the team that got Harper his 300th win as Cardinal head baseball coach.

"It really does [feel special]. I know he's been at it for a long time. He's worked hard day in and day out for us, and as well for past players and future players and he deserves it," Hill said.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington head baseball coach Jay Harper took over the program in 2004 after coming to Farmington as Defensive Coordinator under former head football coach, Bryan Law, in 1999. Harper won his 300th baseball game at Farmington with a 10-6 road victory at Harrison on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

