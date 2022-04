PHOTO COURTESY FARMINGTON FIRE DEPARTMENT Farmington firefighter Dillon Jones demonstrates hands-only CPR to Bonnie Beeks for the health fair at Farmington Senior Wellness and Activity Center. Others at the heath fair were United Healthcare, Area Agency on Aging of NWA, Starr Physical Therapy and Northwest Health.

Print Headline: Health Fair For Seniors

