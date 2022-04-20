Juvenile Arrested With Terroristic Threatening

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A 16-year-old student from Prairie Grove High School has been arrested in connection with felony terrorist threatening, first degree, according to a Prairie Grove police incident report.

The report said that a student approached school resource officer David Faulk at school with the complaint that the suspect had made threats about shooting his mother. The victim had screenshots of the messages and provided them to Faulk.

The victim told Faulk, according to the report, that the suspect was upset because he had been talking to the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

The report lists some of the screenshots the officer described as "alarming," including racial slurs and that the suspect's family "gon do away wit her." In other messages, the suspect said, "I'll break yo jaw" and would burn down the victim's house.

The juvenile was placed under arrest on April 7, transported to the police department and then after consultation, taken to Washington County Juvenile Detention Center.