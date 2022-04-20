Lady Tigers Blow Up First Inning

Lady Tigers Vs. Huntsville

Kaylee Kincaid (3-for-3, 3 doubles, 3 RBIs)

Chloe Hillian (3-for-3, double, 3 RBIs)

Elizabeth Stoufer (3-for-3, 2 runs scored)

Charity Stearman (2-for-2, 2 RBIs, ROE, walk, 2 runs scored)

Kennison Hamilton (2-for-2, double, 2 RBIs)

Rhiannon Umfleet (1-for-1, 3 RBIs, walk, 2 runs scored)

Lily Davis (1-for-1, ROE twice, 2 runs scored)

Briana Lowery (1-for-1, double, RBI, 1 run scored)

Autumn Spatz (1-for-2, 1 RBI, ROE, walk)

Reany White (1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored)

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove split its conference games last week, losing 11-7 to Harrison on Tuesday, April 12, but rolling over Huntsville in a big way to win 19-3 on Thursday.

"Our first two hitters got out and we scored 12 runs with two outs so it's always nice to start a game like that and kind of let everybody get a chance to get in the game. We have a big week next week with Gravette and Farmington. Hopefully we can play with those guys and get back in this thing for the [conference] title," said Prairie Grove coach Dave Torres.

Prairie Grove 19, Huntsville 3

The Lady Tigers blew up the first inning, scoring 12 runs with a flurry of hits doing considerable two-out damage after leadoff hitter Elizabeth Stoufer got tagged out trying for second base, and Autumn Spatz got caught looking at strike three.

Huntsville, however, had to swallow its ambitions to retire the Lady Tigers in order when Rhiannon Umfleet walked on five pitches. She stole second and Kaylee Kincaid helped her cause driving in the first Prairie Grove run by doubling into left center.

The key switch in momentum gave way to a Lady Tiger barrage of hits. Kennison Hamilton smacked a 3-0 offering into right field to plate a second run. Charity Stearman battled back from an 0-2 deficit to reach a full count. She fouled off five pitches, eventually drawing a walk to keep the surge going that set up Chloe Hillian's 2-run double into left center, pushing two more runs across.

Reany White added an RBI single. Lily Davis got an infield single and Stoufer reached on an error as a run scored. Spatz drove in a run by singling into left center.

Huntsville switched pitchers, but Prairie Grove kept pounding away. Umfleet plated a pair of runs with a single driving the Lady Tiger lead to 9-0. Kincaid doubled and the lead went to 10-0. Hamilton walked and Stearman reached on an error with a run scoring. Hillian brought the twelfth run of the inning home with a single before Huntsville could get out of the first.

The casual observer couldn't distinguish one player left the team, forcing Torres to adjust the lineup. Hamilton shifted from outfield to first base.

"We changed some things up, trying to get our best players out there in the right spots and it's kind of worked so far so we're probably going to keep going with it," Torres said.

Hillian, who pitched most of the games early in the season, played well at third base. She fielded well and threw out three runners, one in the first inning, and two in the decisive third inning.

"We made that switch. Autumn Spatz used to play third when Chloe pitched. Autumn, I think, feels more comfortable at second. Chloe feels more comfortable at third so we talked about it and decided to do it and she made some good plays defensively. I think we kind of have an idea on what we need to do, just go out and play well," Torres said.

Kincaid looked good in the chalked circle. She started strong, inducing a groundout she fielded and easily threw out Huntsville's leadoff hitter, then struck out the second batter on a "called strike three," before surrendering a double into left center. The runner was left stranded when Kincaid got the Lady Eagles' clean-up batter to ground out to third base.

"She's done a good job. She's done a good job for us all year. In the Rogers Heritage tournament she beat Pea Ridge 1-0, and they came back and spanked us in conference pretty good, but she's done a good job every time she's pitched so we have no issues putting her out there," Torres said.

Prairie Grove's performance at the plate was so complete that 10 of 13 batters making an appearance recorded a hit. Two of the three batters without a hit (seniors Zoe Hubbs and Abby Preston) got on base via walks. A run scored on a passed ball with Hubbs batting.

"It's good to have a win where you get on top and everybody gets to play. We got some seniors in and they played a lot so that was good. It was a good start and a good win," Torres said.

Harrison 11, Prairie Grove 7

Prairie Grove started well, claiming a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but Harrison scored 10 unanswered runs. The Lady Goblins were led by Ryleigh Keele, who had two home runs and five RBIs. Claire Cecil went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Hamilton homered for Prairie Grove whileKincaid doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Tigers.