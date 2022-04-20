Local Pharmacist Runs For School Board

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Trenton Dunn, the pharmacist in charge for Collier Drug in Prairie Grove, has placed his hat in the ring as a candidate for Zone 1 on Prairie Grove School Board.

This is Dunn's first time to run for an elected position and he said he is grateful for the opportunity and experience, regardless of the outcome. He has always been interested in entering public service and notes that being a board member to chart the school district's path forward through growth is not something he will take lightly.

He said he would "pursue the highest marks for Prairie Grove."

Dunn, 33, and his wife have two children and one on the way, along with two cats and two dogs.

"My desire to give my children the best possible school, community and life experience gives me ample 'skin in the game' for this board position," Dunn said in a profile form for the Enterprise-Leader.

He said one of the things he enjoys most is listening to people with their stories and perspectives. Serving on the school board would give him another opportunity to listen and help while "hopefully being the conduit for people to grow the school district the best way."

Prairie Grove School Board is changing from a board made up of at-large members to a school board with five zoned members and two at-large members because a greater percentage of the population now belongs to a minority status.

State law requires any board of a community having a combined minority population of more than 10% create zones. According to the 2020 census, Prairie Grove School District has a 17.6% minority population.

Davis and candidate Trenton Dunn are running for the Zone 1 position on the board in the May 24 school election. Only registered voters living in Zone 1 will be able to vote in this race.

Candidates for the other zoned positions on Prairie Grove School Board are unopposed for election.

Dunn is a graduate of Parkers Chapel High School in El Dorado, has a bachelor of science degree from Southern Arkansas University and a doctorate of pharmacy from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

He said he values education, having spent a significant portion of his life in study, and believes Prairie Grove School District offers a similar community atmosphere to that he thrived in while attending Parker's Chapel School District.

Dunn said his position as manager for Collier Drug in Prairie Grove has given him the opportunity to lead the team through the growth that Prairie Grove has seen.

"Streamlining, pivoting, planning and evolving our workflow process while delivering personalized care is something I pride myself on and feel I've been able to deliver," Dunn said. "In my job I'm someone who always thinks a process can be improved and desires to chase and achieve that improvement."

He said he would bring this same energy to the school board.

"I see myself as an injection of new ideas and new perspectives," Dunn said. "I enjoy understanding different perspectives and will collaborate with the other board members to serve the interests of as many perspectives as possible. To research, listen, collaborate, set goals and achieve is my role."

Looking toward the future and the growth in Prairie Grove, Dunn said it's important the school district approaches the next five years and on with an understanding that creative solutions will be required until the area grows commercially.

"Much like other parts of northwest Arkansas, Prairie Grove is bursting at the seams with an influx of families. Prairie Grove is unique among the other northwest Arkansas communities in that the residential areas far outpace the commercial development."

He said the district will have to expand, maintain and continue to enhance teacher benefits and grow its extracurricular and athletic infrastructure.

"Communication, transparency and collaboration are our path forward," he said.