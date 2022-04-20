Sign in
More Plein Aire Painters

by Lynn Kutter | April 20, 2022 at 9:33 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRSE-LEADER Victor Parkerson, coordinator for the Plein Aire Painters of the Ozarks, paints the wagon recently at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The group meets weekly at a different outside setting to paint the subjects of their choice. Afterward, they all go out to eat lunch.

Jerry Plumlee of Huntsville, a member of the Plein Aire Painters of the Ozarks, uses oils to paint the blacksmith shop at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. He has been a member of the group that prefers to paint when they are outside for 15 years.

