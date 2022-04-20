More Plein Aire Painters

Victor Parkerson, the coordinator for the Plein Aire Painters of the Ozarks, paints the wagon recently at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The group meets weekly at a different outside setting to paint the subjects of their choice. Afterward, they all go out to eat lunch.

Jerry Plumlee of Huntsville, a member of the Plein Aire Painters of the Ozarks, uses oils to paint the blacksmith shop at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. He has been a member of the group that prefers to paint when they are outside for 15 years.