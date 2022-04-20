Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Gavin Gardner-Kight, 22, of Fayetteville, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Levi Thompson, 34, of Lincoln, was arrested April 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Aaron Martinez, 47, of Farmington, was arrested April 6 in connection with aggravated assault.

John Gross, 42, of Prairie Grove, was cited in connection with leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

John Doss, 41, of GreenForest, was cited April 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dakota Sperling, 25, of Huntsville, was cited April 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Vincent Moore, 36, of Farmington, was arrested April 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Louis Lujan, 40, of Farmington, was arrested April 8 in connection with public intoxication.

A 16-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was jailed April 8 in connection with terroristic threatening.

Levi Roper, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 12 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Culley, 19, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 11 in connection with theft of property.

Blake Jackson, 34, of Russellville, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jackie Thomas, 58, of Prairie Grove, was cited April 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Bobby Honaker, 52, of Prairie Grove, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Angela Pyle, 50, of Fayetteville, was cited April 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.