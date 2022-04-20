WCEL Obituaries for April 20, 022

Photo: Stills

Violet Eleanor Nations

Violet Eleanor Nations, age 100, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born April 12, 1921, in Strickler, Arkansas, the daughter of James Graham and Della Florence (Secrist) English.

Violet was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church. She had worked for the Prairie Grove Water Department for over 20 years and was a longtime owner of Nations Hardwood Company with Claude and Huland Nations.

She had a wonderful life and was loved by many friends, neighbors and family members. She loved the volunteers from the Meals On Wheels, who faithfully brought her lunches every day. She was so friendly and loved to visit with people to find out about them and their loved ones. The family is very grateful to Bernice Headrick who was her wonderful helper.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Huland Nations, Sr.; second husband, Horace Nations; her parents; one son, Claude Huland Nations Jr.; son-in-law, Bobby Carlisle; three sisters, Zella Nations, Roxie Miller and Martha Blakemore; and one daughter-in-law, Nancy Nations.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn Carlisle; one daughter-in-law, Tonya Nations, both of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one sister, Joy Bartholomew, also of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Robin Davis and her husband James, Bobby Carlisle and his wife Sonya, Holly Madar and her husband Adam, and Graham Nations and his wife Melanie; eight great grandchildren Casey, Ross, Samantha, Taylor, Bobby Lane, Trent, Ella, and Maggie; three great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service was held Friday, April 15, 2022, at Prairie Grove First United Methodist Church in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial was in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Prairie Grove Senior Center - Meals on Wheels Program 475 Ed Staggs Dr., Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Dorothy May Pennel

Dorothy May Pennel, age 93, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. She was born February 25, 1929, in Blanco, Texas, the daughter of Herbert and Cornia Elizabeth (Collins) Patrick.

Dorothy was a bookkeeper and a bank teller. She was a protestant Christian and Sunday School teacher and had worked for GA's (Girls In Action) and VBS for many years. She was a founding member of Happy Hearts Christmas program and had volunteered at Grace Place since its inception. Her first job, when she was a teenager, was the telephone operator at Cane Hill, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ernest Leon Pennel; her daughter, Patsy Carol Munyon; grandson, Doug Munyon; and two brothers, Robert Patrick and Mike Patrick.

Survivors include her son, Tom Pennel and his wife Carolyn of Evansville, Arkansas; one son-in-law, Bob Munyon of Farmington, Arkansas; two sisters, Mary Cabiness of Morgan City, Louisiana, Martha Brock and her husband John of Dutch Mills, Arkansas; one sister-in-law, Sharon Patrick of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Joey Cox and her husband Kevin, Kelly Okray and her husband John, and Natalie Brown and her husband Todd; seven great grandchildren, Brandy Herring, Abby Snavely, Brett Cox, Ashlyn Okray, Sophie Okray, and Wells Brown; two great-great grandchildren, Joshua and Ezekiel Herring; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral service was held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Cox Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 641, Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Sylvia Jeanne Madewell Poole

Sylvia Jeanne Madewell Poole, or as she was known to her family and friends "Jeanne," was born February 19, 1947. She was the second daughter of Pete Madewell and Opal Hahn Madewell, and the sister of Joyce Willis, Eddy Madewell, Tommy Madewell, Marian "Star" Tucker and Danny Lynn Madewell.

Jeanne graduated from Drumright, Oklahoma, where she met the love of her life, Danny Ray Poole. Danny and Jeanne later married in May of 1965. Together Danny and Jeanne had four sons, Harlan, Harold, Dan and Mark.

They made their home and raised their family in Yale and Drumright, later moving to Oilton. Jeanne and husband Danny both shared strong faith in God and loved singing around the piano with their boys. Jeanne taught herself to play hymns at a early age. Jeanne and Danny and their children would travel around the area churches as the singing Poole family. Jeanne poured her love into her family, God and helping people. Jeanne's love for helping people led her to Drumright vo-tech where she became a LPN. Jeanne enjoyed being a LPN for many years and worked in emergency rooms, hospitals and nursing homes but was most passionate about being able to care for her friends and family. Throughout the years, her most proud accomplishments were raising her kids and grandkids in church, teaching them the word of God, being a nurse, playing piano and being an ordained minister. To know Jeanne was to feel the love and joy of the presence of the Lord.

On April 10, 2022, Jeanne went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband, Danny Ray Poole.

Jeanne is survived by her son, Harlan Ray Poole of Oilton, granddaughter Ashleigh and husband Clint Null of Drumright, Oklahoma; son, Harold Gene Poole and wife Lisa, and grandson, Jesse Poole all of Yale, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Shelby and husband Cody Parrick, and great grandchildren, Isaac, Liam and Amelia Rose of Depew, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Kelby and her husband Zac Johnson and great grand baby of Edmond, Oklahoma; grandsons of late son Dan and daughter-in-law Rhonda Poole of Oilton, Oklahoma, Jordan and wife Aerial Poole; grandson Gerad and Hope, and great grandson Gus of Oilton, Oklahoma; son, Mark and Tiffany and grandchildren Makenzie, Thomas, Joshua, and Aubrey, all of Oilton, Oklahoma.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Opal and Pete; her beloved husband, Danny; son, Dan; daughter-in-law, Rhonda; sisters, Joyce and Star, and brother Eddy.

Funeral service was held April 13, 2022, at Cimarron Valley Church in Oilton, Oklahoma.

Burial was in Highland Cemetery in Oilton, Oklahoma.

Online Guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Stephen Scott Stills

Stephen Scott Stills, age 62, a lifetime resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born February 9, 1960, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Charles Stills and Lidia Clark.

Stephen was a member of the Prairie Grove Masonic Lodge. He was a proud family man.

Survivors include his wife, Stacey Stills; three children, Charles Stills (Jade Richardson), Hannah Booth (Joel) all of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Ashley Stills (Kyri) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; his father, Charles Stills (Barbara) of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; his mother, Lidia Clark of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; one brother, David Stills (Rachel) of Lowell, Arkansas; three sisters, Kathy Gray (Joel) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Kara Adams (Mike) of Van Buren, Arkansas, and Kymbrly Barron of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Harper Stills, Rachel and Noah Griesenaur; and numerous nieces, nephews and countless friends.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 20 at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside services held.

Pallbearers will be Eric Martin, Neil Bruton, Mike McKenzie, Eddie Rozell, Buddy Johnson, Larry Siffing, Brandon Holland and Kyle Montgomery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Charlene Ann Tash

Charlene Ann Tash, age 69, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Lincoln, Arkansas. She was born January 2, 1953, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles Edward and Elizabeth Jean (Gue) Cheatham.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Florence and Bill Goffinett.

Survivors include her son, Gary Dale Tash (Shania) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one brother, William James of Florida; three grandchildren, Raelene, Brooke, and Erica Tash; two great grandchildren, Bryson and Layne Guinn.

There will be no services held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.