Arvest Kicks Off 2022 Million Meals Campaign

Hunger-Fighting Initiative has Raised More Than 18.7 Million Meals in Previous 11 Years

PRAIRIE GROVE – Arvest Bank kicked off its 12th annual Million Meals campaign on April 1 and it will continue through May 28.

The campaign goal to provide at least one million meals to those in need benefits more than 75 locally selected organizations throughout Arvest's four-state footprint.

The initiative has raised more than 18.7 million meals in the previous 11 years.

The campaign is particularly needed in Arkansas, which ranks ninth among the most food-insecure states in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Arvest branches in western Washington County have partnered with Prairie Grove Life Ministries, Farmington Cardinal Food Pantry, West Fork Elementary Backpack Program and Grace Place in Lincoln for the duration of the campaign. These organizations will receive monetary donations made to the campaign in Prairie Grove, Farmington, West Fork and Lincoln from April 1-May 28.

Western Washington County residents can support Million Meals by making monetary donations at Arvest lobbies and drive-thrus or calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, customers can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local hungry families. While Arvest is unable to accept food donations in branches this year, customers and community members can donate food directly to the bank's food partners.

"The Million Meals campaign is one of the highlights of the year for our associates because helping those in need in our communities is a big part of Arvest's DNA," Donny Story, Arvest Bank president said. "We are excited to join our food partners, customers and our community to fight hunger. We especially love the fact everything we raise stays local."

Arvest conducts Million Meals in the spring each year due to the fact food banks report an increased need in the summer, when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals at the schools they attend. This year's campaign also comes at a time when the USDA's "all foods" price index increased 6.3% from December 2020 to December 2021.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.