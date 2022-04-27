Cardinals Coming Around

FARMINGTON -- Michael White had four hits beginning with a 2-run single in his first at-bat and scored three runs as Farmington picked up a nonconference victory at home over Elkins.

Case Enderland's leadoff double and Trey Hill's second man up double set up White in the first inning as Farmington beat Elkins, 11-1, in a run rule victory on Thursday, April 7.

Aden Williams singled on a 1-2 pitch to start the second inning but got tagged out at the plate on Landon Haney's triple into left field. Haney scored on a throwing error with Brannon Bargsley batting. The run sliced Farmington's lead in half at 2-1, but the Elks wouldn't usher any more runners across the plate against Farmington starter Chase Brown, who pitched all five innings and allowed just three hits while striking out eight Elks.

"He [Brown] looked really sharp today. I was really proud of him. That's a positive. If Chase can be the Chase of last year then we're going to be just fine. He had eight strike outs," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Farmington's lineup provided lots of firepower and run support with the Cardinals (10-6-1) racking up 15 hits and blowing the game open with six runs in the second inning.

"We had 15 hits today. Michael White went 4-for-4 and we had multiple guys who had RBIs. Everybody had a couple of hits," Harper said.

Weston Sills started the spree with a leadoff walk. Luke Elsik bunted his way on. Both runners advanced on a passed ball. Sills scored on Lawson DeVault's single. Enderland plated a pair of runs with a single and Hill walked to load the bases. Brown also drew a walk bringing a run in. With the bases still loaded Caden Elsik punched out one of his three hits, driving in a run on a single that was held up by the wind. Kyson Bridges drove in Farmington's eighth run of the game and the sixth of the inning with a single.

Elkins' starter Noah Terry managed to get out of the inning by getting the next two batters out with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the third, Hill banged out his second hit, sending a single into left field. Courtesy runner Will Hellard stole second and went to third on White's single into right center. Brown was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Elkins reliever Dizzy Dean induced Caden Elsik into hitting into a fielder's choice and the Elks got a force out at the plate, but the bases remained full. Bridges reached on an error when the shortstop bobbled the ball and a run scored.

With every base occupied the heat remained on. Sills dug in to beat a throw to first, getting an infield single and driving in the tenth Cardinal run.

Brown retired the Elks in order to begin the fourth and replicated the feat in the fifth with a pair of strike outs sandwiched around a groundout to second base.

"We pitched it really well. We didn't make very many mistakes and when we do that we can be dangerous so I hope we're just coming into shape here as we come down to the stretch run," Harper said.

In the bottom of the fifth White smacked a leadoff double down the first base line, He couldn't advance when Brown hit a fly ball into right field, but wasted no time crossing the plate on Caden Elsik's single to end the game by an 11-1 run-rule margin.