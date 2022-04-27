Elsik In Place At Opportune Moment

DISTRICT 4A-1 BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday, April 25

No. 8 Gravette def. No. 9 Berryville at Gentry

No. 5 Gentry 9, Gravette 0

No. 7 Prairie Grove 10, No. 6 Pea Ridge 3

Wednesday, April 27

Gentry at No. 4 Harrison, 5 p.m.

Prairie Grove at No. 3 Shiloh Christian, 5 p.m.

Thursday At Harrison

No. 1 Farmington vs. Harrison/Gentry, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Huntsville vs. Prairie Grove/Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.

Friday At Harrison

Championship, semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington needed a run and got the fastest guy on its baseball roster on base, and it also helps when a sharp-eyed coach knows his capability.

Senior shortstop Caden Elsik, an All-Conference halfback in football, wasn't in scoring position but that didn't bother him as Weston Sills singled and he scored all the way from first base -- thanks to Huntsville (20-5, 6-2) misplaying the ball in center field.

"Luckily it was a 3-2 count with two outs so he was already going. Had it been a regular count or one out we might not have scored because I probably would have held him at third but when I saw the left fielder slipped I thought he had a chance to score. When you've got a guy as fast as Caden is we had no problem scoring," said Farmington coach Jay Harper.

Caden Elsik's run gave Farmington a 15-14 lead over Huntsville in the bottom of the sixth inning and the Cardinals (15-7-1, 7-1) held on to claim the regular season conference championship plus the top seed in the 4A-1 District Tournament this week.

The contest played out as a dramatic see-saw affair.

Senior slugger Trey Hill added to his already hefty home run total with a 3-run blast in the first inning engineering a 12-run outburst. Farmington added another run in the second and shut out the Eagles over the first two innings while taking a 13-0 lead.

"Everything was going well. Trey Hill hit a monster home run in the first, but I kept preaching to my guys this is not over. When you score 10 runs in the first it's hard to keep your concentration," Harper said.

Cardinal hopes of invoking the 15-run rule and ending the contest early evaporated as Huntsville launched a valiant comeback scoring five runs over the third and fourth innings as momentum completely flipped.

After the early explosion Farmington found itself shut out over the third and fourth innings and entered the fifth holding a 13-5 lead.

That lead proved unsafe with Kolton Reynolds, who had three hits and a pair of home runs, along with Braden Carter both drilling a two-run homer in the top of the fifth as the resilient Eagles captured a 14-13 lead.

Luke Eaton contributed a trio of hits while Tucker Bradley had two hits for Huntsville.

After allowing 14 unanswered runs, including nine in the fifth, Farmington was at last able to interrupt the momentum Huntsville was building. Case Enderlin belted a solo home run for the Cardinals earning a tie at 14-all in the bottom of the fifth.

Huntsville's demonstrated an ability to comeback in its last two games. The Eagles had to do it to beat Gravette 8-2 on Tuesday, April 19, in order to remain in contention for the 4A-1 Conference title. Huntsville erased a 2-1 deficit with a seven-run third inning to beat Gravette. Eaton doubled to clear the bases. Mason Davidson added an RBI single and Bradley singled to drive in two runs.

Harper noted last season every time Farmington played Huntsville the Cardinals won by a single run. It happened three times in 2021 and again Friday.

"First of all it's a credit to Huntsville that they got down 12-0 and they're able to come back and take the lead from us. No. 2, it's a credit for our kids to keep their composure. They handled it really well. There was a tight zone all night. Thee was some frustration from that on both sides. It was a heckuva high school game," Harper said.

The Eagles used six pitchers while Farmington sent three hurlers to the mound, Myles Harvey, Weston Sills and Chase Brown. Brown proved instrumental in turning the tide back into Farmington's favor. He replaced Sills after Huntsville took a 14-13 lead with nobody out in the fifth and the bases loaded. Harper praised Brown for getting the Cardinals out of that jam without giving up any more runs as well as a strong finish in the seventh when he struck out two batters.