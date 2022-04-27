Cards Lay It On Prairie Grove





FARMINGTON -- Farmington (14-7-1, 6-1) poured on the runs, scoring in every inning, highlighted by 11 runs crossing the plate in the second, as the Cardinals blasted Prairie Grove 22-5.

The Tuesday, April 19, win was key for Farmington to remain in contention for the 4A-1 Conference baseball regular season championship going into Friday's game with co-leader Huntsville and came on a night dozens of Cardinal alumni coached by Jay Harper in the past turned out to celebrate his 300 wins at the school.

"We played really well, hit the ball really well, pitched it really good. We didn't close it out at the end like I wanted to but we had a bunch of hits and to see all these guys again, it's tremendous. It's not me that's done this, it's those guys and I can get emotional when I talk about them but to have them all come back for me is something special and I'll never forget it," Harper said.

Harper's current squad got so jacked up expressing their deep love for him as their coach that they swung their bats for 19 hits and 22 runs against their top rival, Prairie Grove. Harper isn't sure this is the most runs Farmington's ever won a game by against the Tigers but thinks that's probably the case.

"We want to be focused. We had a little delay before the game and I told the guys we need to be focused. They knew that we had to have this one to make Friday important and they came out and did a tremendous job and did exactly what we wanted to do, which is score a bunch of runs and pitch well," Harper said.

Farmington took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then put the Tigers in a state of shellshock by exploding for 11 runs in the second inning to subject Prairie Grove in a 14-0 deficit. The Cardinals tacked on five runs in the third and three more in the fourth even with eight reserve batters in the lineup.

Senior Deklen Gardenhire led off the inning and got on base. Logan Burch doubled with one out, moving Gardenhire to third. Kooper Beach plated him by singling into right center as the score ballooned to 20-0.

Following a strikeout, Landen Beaver's single landed in the shallow outfield, bringing Farmington's 21st run across the plate. Farmington freshman Zane Schmitt walked, loading the bases for Malachi Strange, who was hit by a pitch to obtain an RBI, extending the lead to 22-0.

With the bases still loaded, Prairie Grove got out of the jam when Caleb Carte fielded a bunt to the pitcher and tossed the ball to the catcher for a force-out at the plate.

Prairie Grove avoided a shutout by scoring five runs in the fifth inning. Davis Stephens singled into right center and Asher Linn walked with one out. Ryder Orr, who took the loss for the Tigers, drove in Prairie Grove's first run by singling into right center. Tate Benoit went the opposite way into left field and drove in a second run for the Tigers. Ty Estepp walked loading the bases for Conner Hubbs. A passed ball allowed a run to score, evening the count at 2-2. Hubbs singled on the next pitch, driving in two more runs.

Harper then switched pitchers, sending Caden Elsik to the mound, and the senior recorded consecutive strike outs to end the game.

The Cardinals racked up 19 hits topped by Lawson DeVault and Caden Elsik with three hits and three RBIs apiece. Chase Brown accounted for three RBIs without a hit on a pair of sacrifice flies and a first-inning groundout.

Case Enderland produced a pair of hits and two RBIs, while freshman Luke Elsik also banged out two hits and drove in a run.

Harper began his career as head baseball coach at Lincoln, then went to Siloam Springs to help coach football before former Farmington head football coach Bryan Law drew him to Farmington as defensive coordinator in 1999. Harper reflected on his career that once saw him take an inning off to go coach his daughter Callie at first base during a softball game in 2017.

"Oh, it's tremendous, I'm glad coach [Randy] Osnes let me do that and it's one of those things that I'll never forget to be able to coach her [if only for an inning] because I missed so much [of her career] doing this job. I missed so much of their lives [his family including wife Jana and youngest daughter Katie Beth] and to get to do that was a special moment in my life," Harper said.



