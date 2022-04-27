Lady Cardinals Notch Top Seed

DISTRICT 4A-1 SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT

Monday, April 25

No. 5 Pea Ridge 17, No. 8 Huntsville 0

No. 6 Prairie Grove 12, No. 7 Berryville 0

Wednesday, April 27

Pea Ridge at No. 4 Gentry, 5 p.m.

Prairie Grove at No. 3 Harrison, 5 p.m.

Thursday At Harrison

No. 1 Farmington vs. Gentry/Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.

No. 2 Gravette vs. Harrison/Prairie Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Friday At Harrison

Consolation, semifinal losers, 4 p.m.

Championship, semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

FARMINGTON -- After a scoreless first inning Farmington fashioned a 12-run surge in the second on the way to dealing Prairie Grove a 15-0 run-rule defeat Thursday at Randy Osnes Field.

With the victory Farmington (15-4, 6-1) secured a 2022 regular season conference championship in Jason Shirey's first season as head coach along with the top seed for this week's 4A-1 District softball tournament.

Sophomore outfielder Reese Shirey, the coach's daughter, went 3-for-3 and drove in four runs to lead the 8-hit Farmington offense. Justine Davidson (1-for-3) and Kamryn Uher (1-for-2) each drove in a pair of runs for the Lady Cardinals. Morgan Uher went 2-for-2 with an RBI while Remington Adams, Isabella Hulsey and Kamryn Uher each drew a walk.

Kamryn Uher's prowess on the mound complemented the offense. Kamryn Uher (9-2) threw a one-hit shutout striking out two and walking none over three innings. Prairie Grove's only hit came from senior shortstop Elizabeth Stoufer in the third inning. The Lady Tigers only brought 10 batters to the plate. Stoufer and Autumn Spatz were the only Lady Tigers to bat more than once. Stoufer was hit by a pitch in her other plate appearance.

Reese Shirey plated runs with a double in the second and single in the third.

Chloe Hillian started for the Lady Tigers and took the loss. She lasted one-and-a-third innings, allowing seven runs on five hits while issuing three walks. Kaylee Kincaid replaced her in the chalked circle and also went 1.1 innings but didn't fair any better. Kincaid allowed eight runs on three hits and walked one. The Lady Tigers committed four errors.

Rogers 5, Farmington 2

On Friday, Farmington lost a nonconference game to Class 6A Rogers by a 5-2 margin. Morgan Uher threw six innings and struck out four. She yielded five runs on five hits and took the loss.

Kadence Janney earned the win for Rogers. She worked five innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three. Ava Johnson allowed no hits while striking out three over the last two innings.

Makenzie Fithian (3-for-4) doubled and drove in three runs for the Lady Mounties. Kylee Ward (1-for-3) also drove in a run.

Senior first baseman Grace Boatright (1-for-1, walk) drove in a pair of runs with a double for the Lady Cardinals.

Season Statistics

Despite the loss to Rogers, Farmington enters this week's 4A-1 District tournament with momentum. Senior slugger Remington Adams has 25 hits including 5 doubles and a pair of home runs. She's driven in 14 runs and scored 21 while batting .439 in 63 plate appearances.

Reese Shirey is batting .420 and has 21 hits with four doubles, 14 RBIs and 23 runs scored.

Boatright's bashed out 26 hits with 9 doubles and 7 home runs to drive in 33 runs. She's scored a career-high 28 runs while batting .406.

Sisters Kamryn Uher, a junior, and Morgan Uher, a sophomore, have pitched like identical twins. Kamryn Uher has pitched 60 innings with 12 starts and 33 strike outs while Morgan Uher has thrown 54 innings in 14 starts with 35 strike outs.

The Lady Cardinals play on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Harrison against either Gentry, Pea Ridge or Huntsville, whichever team advances. With the bye into the conference semifinals also comes a bye into next week's 4A North Regional tournament.

Prairie Grove is on the other side of the bracket. The Lady Tigers began a quest for a second straight trip to regionals against Berryville on Monday with Harrison awaiting the winner of that game in the quarterfinals. Whichever team surives advances to play No. 2 Gravette coached by former Lady Cardinal Samantha Luther on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Harrison.

The 4A-1 District championship will be played on Friday at 2 p.m. at Harrison.