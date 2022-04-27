Lincoln City Council Appoints New Member

LINCOLN --Mayor Doug Hutchens cast the deciding fifth vote last week on a motion to elect Mary West to fill the Ward 3, Position 2 vacancy on Lincoln City Council.

Former council member Gary Eoff submitted his resignation in February and the council formally accepted the resignation and declared a vacancy at its March meeting.

The council's April 19 agenda included two resolutions to appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

The first resolution named Mary West as a candidate who was qualified for the position. The second resolution named Ruth Clem as a qualified candidate for the position.

City Attorney Steve Zega laid out legal ground rules prior to the council considering either resolution.

Zega said state law required two-thirds vote to elect someone to fill the vacant position. With seven sitting council members, that meant it would take five votes to elect someone to fill the position, Zega said.

If the vote was 4-3 in favor of someone, then the mayor would be allowed to cast a vote, based on state code, Zega said.

If the first nominated candidate was elected to the council, then the council would not consider the second candidate, Zega added.

Hutchens told council members he asked West if she would come forward as a candidate for the vacancy.

"She has a lot of strong experience," Hutchens said. "She's been interested in what's going on in Lincoln. That's why I asked to nominate Mrs. West."

West attended the council meeting. Clem was not at the meeting.

Council member Terry Bryson asked West if she would tell a little about herself.

West told council members she has 45 years experience in accounting and construction management. She said she knows how to prepare and read a budget and has the same knowledge with financial statements. She said she is familiar with Robert's Rules of Order for conducting meetings.

From a personal perspective, West said she would not have an agenda as a city council member.

"I want to do what's best for Lincoln," she said.

She said that she would research any issues or subjects that come before the council.

"I would like to see Lincoln grow and prosper," she said.

After the meeting, West said she moved to Lincoln about five years ago to be closer to family. She and her husband lived for 30 years in Las Vegas, Nevada, she said, and they were looking for a "slower place" to live.

A motion was made and seconded to elect West to the position.

Council members Terry Bryson, David McBride, Doug Moore and Johnny Stowers voted in favor of the motion. Council members Michelle Davis, Billy Rusher and Amanda Thomas voted against the motion.

With the vote 4-3 in favor of West, Zega said that Hutchens could vote if he wanted.

Hutchens then cast the fifth deciding vote to name West as the new council member. West was elected with a 5-3 vote.

Because of this vote, the council did not consider the second resolution to consider Ruth Clem as a candidate.