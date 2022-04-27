Lincoln Regroups For Postseason

DISTRICT 3A-1 BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Wednesday

No. 7 Valley Springs at No. 6 Green Forest, 5 p.m.

Thursday

No. 5 West Fork at No. 4 Greenland, 5 p.m.

Green Forest/Valley Springs winner at No. 3 Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Friday

Greenland/West Fork winner at No. 1 Bergman, 5 p.m.

Lincoln/Green Forest/Valley Springs at No. 2 Elkins, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Championship semifinal winners at higher seed, 2 p.m.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's Coley Taylor broke up a perfect game by doubling in the top of the fifth as the Wolves lost a nonconference baseball game 11-0 to Siloam Springs Thursday.

Panther starter Spencer Stephenson picked up the win on the mound throwing five shutout innings with three strike outs and allowing one hit. He had a perfect game going at James Butts Baseball Complex until Taylor ended that bid.

Taylor's hit provided a ray of sunshine in a tough week for Lincoln, which had its senior night rained out on April 14 against Hackett and found a way to lose 12-11 to Lifeway Christian in a game coach J. Keith thinks they should have won Friday. The Wolves also dropped a pair of losses by scores of 5-3 and 6-5 at Bergman on Monday, April 19.

Lincoln finished 7-5 in the 3A-1 after getting swept in the double-header, good enough to get a first-round bye in the district tournament this week, but still needing to win a quarterfinal Thursday at home against either Green Forest or Valley Springs to qualify for the regional tournament.

"We played OK, we didn't play great. We should have beat Bergman twice. Now we've got to win one to get to the regional tournament," Keith said.

Keith emphasizes the opportunity at hand for the Wolves this week.

"It's a chance to go to regionals the second year-in-a-row. I don't know the last time they've done that here at Lincoln. There's a chance we can go to state if we win one game at regionals," Keith said.

The Wolves have yet to play up to their full potential. Keith believes if they do that and put solid games together in the district and regional tournaments they could advance.

"We've got to play our A game. We haven't played an A game all year," Keith said.\

Thursday's district tournament game will also feature senior night for the Wolves.

"Against Siloam Springs we didn't have much going on," Keith said.

Senior Rylee Remington reached on an error, but other than that and Taylor's hit the Wolves didn't muster much offense.

Senior Kyler Calvin threw two-and-a-third innings for the Wolves, but struggled against the Panthers. Siloam Springs scored a run in the first, two in the second and eight in the third inning to blow the game open. Jacob Gilbert had two hits, a run and RBI, while Ryder Winfrey had two hits, two RBIs and a run. Christian Ledeker and Landon Fain each scored two runs with a hit and RBI, while Wyatt Pennington had a run, hit and two RBI.

Lucas Junkermann and Nick Driscoll each had a hit, run and RBI, while Nolan Wills and Jackson Still both scored runs.

-- Graham Thomas, of the Herald-Leader, contributed to this report.